Global anticipation rises as Healing Stream Service holds July 18-20 with Pastor Chris

Excitement is mounting around the world as preparations begin for the highly anticipated 14th edition of the Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris, scheduled for July 18 to 20, 2025.

Renowned as one of the largest global healing crusades, the event has touched billions of lives with awe-inspiring miracles and powerful testimonies — and this upcoming edition promises even greater manifestations of healing and transformation.

Over three power-packed days, participants from every nation will connect onsite and virtually to witness and experience the manifest power of God.

Validated reports of healing from terminal illnesses, restoration from long-standing afflictions, and testimonies of complete life turnarounds have consistently emerged from past editions, marking this crusade as a divine event of historic proportions.

Registration is completely free and open to everyone via herald.healingstreams.tv.

Those requiring healing for themselves or loved ones are encouraged to indicate this during registration to receive tailored guidance and preparatory support ahead of the program.

At the heart of the Healing Streams Live Healing Services is a divine mandate—to take healing to the nations—a vision championed by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, founder and president of Loveworld Inc.

With unwavering faith in the authority of God’s Word, Pastor Chris continues to lead a worldwide movement of supernatural healing and transformation.

Speaking on the reality of miracles and the believer’s right to divine health, Pastor Chris passionately affirms: “Miracles are real, and you will be healed—if only you would just believe! Jesus commanded us to take healing to the nations, and that’s why I say to you, ‘I bring you healing.’ It doesn’t matter where you are watching from or the pain you’re enduring—what matters is that Jesus loves you and wants you well.”

These words are not merely inspirational—they reflect the daily reality experienced by millions through the Healing Streams Live Healing Services. In every edition, the program breaks new ground, reaching people across borders, time zones, languages, and even medical limitations.

Each service offers an enlivening experience, marked by anointed worship, revelatory teachings, fervent intercessory prayer, and direct healing ministrations. The result? A continuous stream of phenomenal testimonies—from the reversal of terminal diagnoses to the restoration of lives burdened by affliction and lack.

The Live Healing Services will be streamed live and simultaneously translated into all languages and dialects worldwide, ensuring no language barrier can hinder anyone from accessing the power of God

Viewers can join the services live on Healing Streams TV, all Loveworld networks, and through major terrestrial TV and radio stations worldwide, bringing the transformative power of God directly into homes, communities, and nations everywhere.

As the edition draws near, a wave of spiritual momentum is sweeping across nations, sparking unparalleled global anticipation and preparation that’s uniting millions in prayer and outreach. From every continent, expectations of faith continue to pour in—each one a reflection of the deep hunger for God’s power and intervention.

Zane from the United States shares his anticipation: “Since Pastor Chris declared that this edition will mark a massive global move of the Spirit like the world has never seen, my expectations have soared—not just for my personal life, but for my entire nation. I’m eager to witness God’s power on a new and higher level during this program.”

Hannah from Namibia expresses her faith: “I am believing God for a divine miracle at this Healing Streams. I know He can heal me from the torment and pain I’ve endured for the past three years. The same God who healed others in the last edition will do it for me, too.”

