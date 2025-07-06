UGO AMADI

Seplat Energy Plc, foremost Nigerian independent energy Company, has continued to blaze the trail in the country’s energy space by leveraging its Freedom to Operate in host communities and Access to Capital.

The Company has developed and serviced clear ways of engagement with its communities and developing strong partnership with capitals.

Roger Brown, the Chief Execiutive Officer, Seplat Energy, said this at the 2025 NOG Energy Ween Conference in Abuja during a panel session titled: “Harnessing Africa’s Energy Shift – From Acquisition to Optimisation”.

Seplat Energy, he noted, sees engagement with its communities and other stakeholders from the long-term horizon. “A very clear way of engagement is what Seplat Energy and the indigenous players bring to the party. Shared prosperity is very important. Freedom to Operate has been our success, and this is the substance of our community engagement model,” Brown buttressed.

Speaking on the inclination of the indigenous energy sector to succeed, he said currently, the sector is thriving and full of incredible talents, which are committed to deliver value and boost the fortunes of operators and the country at large.

He added: “For us at Seplat Energy, when we completed the Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited (MPNU) acquisition last year, we were ready for it. This consolidates the fact that we are here for the long term. The assets are prolific in oil and gas, and we will continue to develop and optimise these resources.”

Also commenting on the availability of capital to develop the assets, Brown said: “When we look at capital, we consider as many forms of capital that could be accessed. For us, capital is treated as a partner, and in that partnership, everything is told and nothing is held back. It is full disclosure for us. Hence, capital access has been very critical to our success as a company.”

The Seplat Energy CEO alluded to the prevailing situation where capital has become increasingly harder to access, but maintained that stability in business and business spheres will continue to attract capital.

“Beyond committing funds to acquire assets, sufficient money should be set aside to develop the acquired assets. Seplat Energy has been able to redeploy capital and optimise growth of the business. There is indeed capital to develop these assets that were acquired and indigenous energy companies would continue to demonstrate this.”

In a related development, Seplat Energy was honoured with the “Indigenous Company of the Year” Award by the organisers of the 2025 NOG Energy Week for its leadership and performance. The award was received on behalf of the company by the Director, New Energy, Okechukwu Mba.