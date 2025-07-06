FORPS Donates Boreholes to 2 Bwari Communities in  Abuja

The Friends of Regent Primary School (FORPS), Maitama, Abuja, has donated two manual boreholes to the Kogo II and Barangoni communities in Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory Abuja as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative.

Chairperson of the Friends of Regent Primary School, Mrs. Salma Dahiru Muhammed, speaking at the commissioning of the boreholes which took place on Friday, 4th July 2025 in the two communities, described the project as a meaningful step in the group’s ongoing commitment to community development and social impacts.

“Access to clean water is a basic human necessity, yet it remains a challenge in many parts of Abuja. This initiative is aimed at providing sustainable potable water, thereby promoting better health, supporting development, and improving the living conditions of the beneficiary communities.

“These boreholes are testament and benefits of collective action and a shared vision and the attendant positive impacts,” she noted, while expressing gratitude to all donors and volunteers who contributed to the success of the projects, emphasizing that their generosity made the intervention possible. She reaffirmed the group’s dedication to continuing efforts to uplift underserved communities.

Also speaking at the event, the Headmaster of Regent Primary School, Mr. Shaun Stockden said that the borehole project was conceived and completed in just seven months. “We organize annual fundraisers that support impactful community projects, and we look forward to initiating more of such interventions.”

Vice Chairperson of the Friends of Regent Primary School, Mrs. Fiona Ewa recounted a viral video showing both people and animals sharing the same water source in some rural communities, an image that deeply moved the group to take action. “We knew something had to be done,” she said.

“Providing a clean, sustainable, and reliable source of drinking water can significantly improve hygiene and living standards of the people. Each borehole is estimated to supply up to 3,000 liters of water daily,” she said.

In appreciation, Chief Samuel Gimba of Kogo II and Mr. Timothy Yohana of Barangoni communities both in Bwari Area Council, expressed heartfelt thanks to the Friends of Regent Primary School and acknowledged the life changing nature of the donation, while pledging differently to maintain the facilities responsibly.