EKEDC Strengthens Power Supply in Ijora District through Strategic Infrastructure Upgrades “We have dual responsibilities”—Acting CEO

Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has received commendations from customers within the Ijora District for noticeable improvements in electricity supply, following major infrastructure upgrades.

During a recent customer engagement forum, Acting CEO Mrs. Rekhiat Momoh—represented by Chief Commercial Officer Mr. Samuel Edoho—highlighted EKEDC’s strategic investment efforts despite the challenges posed by the rainy season. “We’ve upgraded key electrical infrastructure to minimize service interruptions,” she shared in her opening remarks. “Our commitment to continuous investment remains firm as we work to sustain and improve electricity delivery.”

She also raised concerns about rising customer debts, stressing the need for cooperation: “We have dual responsibilities—we deliver power, and our customers are expected to promptly pay for the services received,” Mr. Edoho stated on her behalf.

Addressing metering concerns, EKEDC revealed that over 10,000 meters have been installed in the Ijora District alone. More than 1,000 free prepaid meters were distributed under the Meter Asset Financing (MAF) scheme before its recent suspension.

The DisCo also used the forum to address critical safety issues, including illegal trading under power lines, meter bypass, and cable vandalism. Mr. Edoho issued a stern warning: “Illegal connections will be disconnected, and responsible parties will be handed over to the appropriate authorities to ensure public safety and safeguard our assets.” Supporting this stance, Head of Distribution Operations, Engr. Henry Ukoh, called on community leaders to help curtail trading under high-risk power infrastructure, emphasizing the dangers involved.

Mrs. Momoh thanked residents for their large turnout and urged them to engage only authorized EKEDC personnel. All complaints, she added, should be routed through official customer service channels for prompt attention.