Black Sunday: Eight dead, another eight rescued as commercial bus rams into truck in Badagry

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Eight passengers tragically lost their lives during an auto-crash involving a 16-seater commercial Mazda bus, registration no KJA 811 YF, and a DAF truck, marked T1 4636 LA on Sunday, at Atura Bus Stop, Badagry area of Lagos State.

According to a release by Adebayo Taofiq, Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, eight other passengers who sustained injuries in the accident, had been taken to the hospital.

Taofiq said, “The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) profoundly regrets to announce a grievous and fatal road traffic collision which occurred today at Atura Bus Stop, inbound Badagry, involving a 16-seater commercial Mazda bus, registration number KJA 811 YF, and a DAF truck, marked T1 4636 LA.

“The tragic accident instantly claimed the lives of eight passengers, including the driver of the ill-fated bus and his conductor, casting a somber pall over the Badagry axis and leaving the community in profound mourning and collective grief.”

He disclosed that LASTMA operatives, in concert with personnel from the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), the Police and the army, swiftly launched a coordinated rescue operation at the accident scene.

According to him, their timely intervention led to the successful rescue of eight surviving passengers, all of whom sustained varying degrees of trauma.

The victims were immediately evacuated to the General Hospital in Badagry via an FRSC vehicle for critical medical attention.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the commercial bus lost control while navigating at a perilously high speed, leading to a catastrophic collision with a DAF truck.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, who visited the crash site to personally evaluate the situation, extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for divine fortitude to help them bear the immeasurable and irreplaceable loss.

“This heart-wrenching incident is a painful reminder of the fragility of life and the urgent need for all road users to embrace caution. No journey should end in such tragedy.

May the Almighty grant the deceased eternal rest and console those left behind,” he solemnly declared.

He further extended warm wishes for a swift and full recovery to the surviving victims still undergoing treatment.

Mr. Bakare-Oki issued a stern admonition to commercial and heavy-duty vehicle operators, urging them to eschew excessive speeding, adhere strictly to safety protocols, and ensure regular maintenance of their vehicles to avoid unnecessary fatalities.

“This regrettable loss of lives could have been avoided if the basic tenets of defensive driving and vehicular safety had been upheld. Speed remains a silent killer on our highways,” he warned emphatically.

The General Manager reiterated the Agency’s transition from conventional traffic regulation to a more holistic incident management paradigm.

This shift, he noted, is in alignment with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s THEMES Plus Agenda, which prioritizes preventive safety measures, rapid emergency response, and infrastructural innovation in urban mobility.

“We are no longer merely controlling traffic; we are managing emergencies, mitigating disasters, and saving lives. This is the ethos of contemporary traffic administration,” he emphasized.

He also highlighted the deployment of speed-limiting mechanisms at critical flashpoints across Lagos—part of the State Government’s broader commitment to reducing road carnage, protecting commuters, and fostering a culture of compliance and safety.

