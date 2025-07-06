1999 constitution review: constituents agitates for state creation, state police, mandatory sits for women in legislation, others

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

Constituents within the North Central geopolitical zone of Nigeria have lend their voices on the need to create more states and state police in the zone for peace and development.

The stakeholders further called for the mandatory provision of special sits for women representation in the National and states Assembly.

This prepositions and other wide ranging issues come to the front bunner when the 10th Senate committee on the 1999 constitutional amendment held a two-day North Central geopolitical zone public hearing at the Cripan Hotel and event suite, Jos.

Daily champion reports that the public hearing which held between Friday 3rd and Saturday 5th, July, 2025, saw the collection over one hundred interest groups which presented their views to the committee for onward consideration.

Chairman senate subcommittee North Central, 1999 constitution review, senator Oyinlola Hashiru acknowledged the exercise was in response to the demands of Nigerians which the National Assembly key into action having received almost one thousand memos.

Senator said the 1999 constitution amendment bill seek to address equality and justice,electoral reforms and adjudication, judiciary reform, traditional reform and other issues.

He challenged participants to shared inputs with open mind and patriotism that would strengthen democratic institution and improve good governance in Nigeria.

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, while declaring the event open appealed to the senate committee reviewing the constitution to ensure issues of insecurity and agitations for state police is giving priority.

Governor Mutfwang revealed that Nigeria is the only country globally that is still operating a centralized police force; “therefore, the review constitution should consider the establishment of state police.”

He also advocate for reform in the electoral and judicial systems, urging the committee to avoid tribal issues.