Will the Constitution review break the Jinx? Zonal hearings rekindle hopes, doubts

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA takes a critical look at the outcome of the exercise

As Nigeria’s National Assembly once again embarks on zonal public hearings to review the 1999 Constitution, the nation stands at a familiar crossroads—full of hope, yet laden with skepticism.

From Lagos to Maiduguri, Benin to Bauchi, the public hearing sessions being conducted across the six geopolitical zones have placed critical national issues back in the public square. Issues ranging from electoral reforms, judicial efficiency, local government autonomy, state creation, the involvement of traditional rulers, gender equity, human rights, and even security restructuring have come to the fore. For many, it’s déjà vu.

A People’s Constitution, or a Political Routine?

This is not the first time such a constitutional review is being embarked upon. The 7th and 8th Assemblies carried out similar engagements with citizens across zones. Voluminous reports were produced. Hundreds of memoranda were submitted. Bills were drafted. Yet the core structure of the 1999 Constitution—largely decreed by the military—remains intact.

“This Constitution is more of a military handover note than a democratic document,” said the late legal icon and activist Gani Fawehinmi. That sentiment continues to echo today, especially as calls intensify for true federalism and the devolution of powers from the center to the states.

What’s Different This Time?

The 10th National Assembly, under the leadership of Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, says it is determined to break the cycle of failed constitutional reform. Chairmen of the review committees in both chambers have promised a “more responsive, inclusive and implementable” reform process. Citizens are being urged to present memoranda and attend the zonal hearings. But public trust remains brittle.

“It’s not enough to listen to the people; the real test is whether those inputs make it into law,” says Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, head of the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC). “We’ve seen these hearings before. What matters is political will—and executive assent.”

The Tinubu Factor: Hope or Hurdle?

The million-naira question is: will President Bola Ahmed Tinubu act on the recommendations of the constitutional review, or will this be another expensive paperwork exercise?

Tinubu’s political history suggests an understanding of constitutional imbalance—after all, as Governor of Lagos State, he fought landmark legal battles against federal overreach, especially regarding local government funds and the right to establish new local council development areas (LCDAs).

But now as President, Tinubu faces a different set of incentives. Implementing far-reaching reforms like state police, true federalism, or local government autonomy may upset entrenched interests in the National Assembly and the party machinery that brought him to power.

Still, some analysts believe this moment offers Tinubu a chance to write his name in the history books—not just as a politician who benefited from the flaws of the 1999 Constitution, but as one who finally helped to reform it.

Voices from the Hearings: The People Speak

Across the zones, citizens came forward with powerful and impassioned appeals:

“For years, we have cried for state police. Our people are dying from insecurity, yet our hands are tied. Let every state be allowed to protect its own,” said Mrs. Naomi Gyang, a civil society leader in Jos during the North-Central hearings.

In the South-East, traditional authority found its voice. Chief Emeka Ofor, a monarch from Anambra, stated: “Traditional rulers are the first point of justice and leadership in many communities. If you want peace in Nigeria, recognize our roles in the Constitution.”

Gender advocates were equally resolute. Dr. Nneka Okoro, speaking at the Enugu hearing, demanded: “We want 35% inclusion for women not as a favour, but as a right. How can half the population be marginalized in decision-making?”

In Ibadan, Prof. Femi Ajayi, a constitutional lawyer, tackled the central issue: “The 1999 Constitution is not truly federal. It gives Abuja too much power. If we don’t devolve powers to the regions, development will remain lopsided.”

From Bauchi, Justice Zainab Mohammed (rtd) called for judicial reform: “The judiciary must be reformed. No more endless adjournments. Let us have deadlines for election cases and constitutional timelines for civil matters.”

In the oil-rich South-South, Barr. Edosa Ikponmwosa of Benin City took up the cause of resource control: “Our people suffer environmental degradation while Abuja spends the oil money. That must change.”

And from the troubled North-West, Sheikh Abdullahi Maikano of Zamfara declared: “Security is our top concern. We support constitutional provision for state policing under clear guidelines to avoid abuse.”

The demands were not merely technical—they reflected deep frustrations and aspirations across class, region, and gender.

Lawmakers Respond

In response to public concerns, the leadership of the Constitution Review Committees assured Nigerians of sincerity this time.

“This is not just another talk-shop,” said Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, Chairman of the Senate’s Constitution Review Committee. “We are committed to ensuring that the outcome of this constitutional review gets to the President’s table and becomes law.”

Speaker Tajudeen Abbas echoed that confidence: “The House is open to the people. We are not just reviewing the Constitution for today but for generations to come.”

A Turning Point, or a Missed Opportunity?

Ultimately, this round of zonal public hearings will be judged not by the size of the crowd or the eloquence of memoranda, but by implementation. Nigerians are watching closely to see if the Tinubu administration and the 10th Assembly have the courage to challenge the foundational contradictions of the 1999 Constitution.

“We must not confuse public engagement with political transformation,” warns Professor Jibrin Ibrahim, a constitutional scholar. “The process must go beyond consultation—it must produce real change.”

Only time will tell whether this is the beginning of a truly people-driven constitution, or just another constitutional mirage in Nigeria’s democratic journey.

