Champion Newspapers LTD
SHPC two-day capacity building retreat , workshop held in Enugu

by Peter Anayo

 L-R… Professor of Journalism and Media Sociology and HOD, Department Chairman of Mass Communication, University of Nigeria, NsukkaProf. Michael Ukonu; Principal System Analyst UNN Lecturer, Department of Computer and Robotics Education, UNN, Dr. Chukwuma Mgboji; the Chairman, State House Press Corps, Dr. Anule Emmanuel and Commissioner for the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change in Enugu State, Professor Sam Ugwu Chijioke, during the SHPC Two-day Capacity Building Retreat and Workshop, THEME: Artificial intelligence (AI), Utilisation for Effective Journalism, held in Enugu, State today (05/07/2025). 

L-R… Professor of Journalism and Media Sociology and HOD, Department Chairman of Mass Communication, University of Nigeria, NsukkaProf. Michael Ukonu; Principal System Analyst UNN Lecturer, Department of Computer and Robotics Education, UNN, Dr. Chukwuma Mgboji; the Chairman, State House Press Corps, Dr. Anule Emmanuel; Commissioner for the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change in Enugu State, Professor Sam Ugwu Chijioke; Vice Chairman of SHPC, Alhaji Hassan Faruk, and Secretary of SHPC, Mr Sunday Odey, during the SHPC Two-day Capacity Building Retreat and Workshop, THEME: Artificial intelligence (AI), Utilisation for Effective Journalism, held in Enugu, State today (05/07/2025). 

 

