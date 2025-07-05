PIA: NUPRC, GEIL/LEKOIL JV reiterate commitment to development of host communities

As UAAA HCDT, Settlor awards over 1,200 scholarships, commissions projects in Rivers

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Green Energy International Limited and Lekoil Investment Limited Joint Ventures (GEIL/LEKOIL JV) have reiterated their commitment to the development of oil-producing communities through effective implementation of the Host Communities Development Fund under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

NUPRC, during projects commissioning and presentation of bursaries and scholarship awards to over 1,200 beneficiaries in Asukama and Ekede communities, Andoni council in Rivers State, by Ugama Ekede, Ayama Ekede, Asukama and Asukoyet Host Community Development Trust (UAAA), reaffirmed it’s commitment to ensuring that the PIA funds are properly utilised to address key developmental challenges in host communities.

The projects commissioned by the UAAA HCDT in partnership with it’s Settlor; GEIL/LEKOIL JV, in addition to the scholarship awards include; the Asukama Community Town Hall, the rehabilitated Community Primary School in Asukoyet, and Universal Basic Education (UBE) block at the Community Secondary School in Ekede, all in Andoni LGA, Rivers State.

The Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, NUPRC, Engr. Gbenga Komolafe speaking at the event in Rivers described the UAAA HCDT’s success as a reflection of the PIA’s impact.

The NUPRC Boss represented by Engr. Kingsley Ehiaguina, Assistant Director, of Host Communities Development and Administration, said “We are so delighted and pleased that the dividends of the HCDTs is eventually coming to play.

Since the enactment of the Petroleum Industry Act, PIA, 2021, a very key chapter (3), is committed and dedicated to the implementation of the host community development trust funds.

“And following the implementation, the NUPRC has worked very assiduously committed to ensuring the operationalization of the HCDT and we can tell you with all boldness that we have seen great successes.

“As we speak, we have over 143 HCDTs that have been fully incorporated by the Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC. Among that, more than 80 has been fully funded with their 3% Opex and they have their governing structures and I can tell you that we are commissioning projects,” he added.

He commended the chairman of the UAAA HCDT Board, and the GEIL/LEKOIL JV for their achievements and encouraged them to ensure effective utilisation of the 3% Opex funding.

He called on the communities, especially the traditional rulers to promote peace in their domain and also give the HCDTs and their settlor all the needed cooperation to serve them better.

Representing the GEIL/LEKOIL Joint Venture, Director of Green Energy International Limited, HRH Serena-Dokubo Spiff applauded the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for fostering an enabling environment that empowers host communities to develop themselves.

“In the old system, communities had to go cap in hand to oil companies. But the PIA changed everything. Now, 3% of operating costs is legislated to be handed over to the community, to be managed by them, for them,” he said.

“This is the democratization of opportunity. Communities are now in charge of their own future.”

Spiff praised the UAAA HCDT for its accomplishments and encouraged continued accountability in managing community development funds.

Representative of the Rivers State Government, Dr. Oyoboy Edman Elleh, Director of Administration in the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, commended the GEIL/LEKOIL JV and the UAAA HCDT for their impactful work.

He urged local communities to take ownership of the projects and protect them against vandalism.

Chairman of the UAAA HCDT Board of Trustees, Comrade Asuk Nathan Sampson, stated that the Trust is focused on improving education and infrastructure across host communities.

He said beneficiaries of the bursary and scholarship awards cut across pupils in primary and secondary schools, as well as undergraduate and postgraduate students from the four communities.

The UAAA HCDT Board Chairman said, “Over 1,200 individuals from the four communities benefited from the bursary and scholarship scheme, in addition to our educational and empowerment initiatives, we have over 20 projects underway, some completed, others ongoing.

More are scheduled for commissioning before the end of the year.”

He emphasized that all development priorities were based on actual community needs and praised the GEIL/LEKOIL Joint Venture for its consistent support in line with the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

“All the projects being commissioned today, including the scholarship awards, were made possible through the statutory 3% operational expenditure (OPEX) contributions by GEIL/LEKOIL, as mandated by the PIA,” he said.

“This regular funding is a testament to their commitment to the sustainable development of our host communities,” he added.

Speaking on behalf of traditional leaders, the Paramount Ruler of Ekede community, Chief (Sir) Gad Ekprikpo, praised the initiative.

“We are proud of the UAAA HCDT for their tremendous work in community development.”

He especially thanked HRH Serena-Dokubo Spiff for his leadership and commitment.

Mrs. Rosetta Elkanah, Head Teacher of Community Primary School, Asukoyet, expressed appreciation forthe rehabilitation of the school and the scholarship support.

“Most of our pupils come from homes where parents can’t afford books or uniforms. This scholarship will relieve many families,” she said.

“However, I am currently the only teacher in this school. The school urgently need more staff, cleaners, security personnel, and basic facilities.”

Her concerns were echoed by the Principal of Community Secondary School, Ekede, who also appealed for improved staffing and infrastructure to support teaching and learning.

Residents, stakeholders, women, youths, and children from the benefiting communities expressed excitement and gratitude for the initiatives.

They called for continued investments in health, education, and other critical infrastructure.

