Makinde, NNPP Chieftain felicitate Olubadan at 90, lauds excellent royal leadership

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, and South West Chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party ( NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, at the weekend celebrated the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Akinloye Ige Owolabi Olakulehin, Ige Olakulehin I, as he joins the rank of nonagenarians.

Governor Makinde lauded the excellent royal leadership and direction that Oba Olakulehin has been providing, stating that the same is happening at a time his government is transforming Ibadan and building a modern Oyo State.

He said: “On behalf of the Government and the good People of Oyo State, I felicitate His Imperial Majesty, Oba Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin, Ige Olakulehin 1, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, on the occasion of his 90th birthday.

“Kabiyesi, we celebrate your royal leadership, which is happening at a time that we are transforming Ibadanland and building a modern Oyo State.

“We pray that God continues to uphold and sustain you as you continue to lead your people.

“Happy birthday, Kabiyesi!”

Also, Ibadan-born business tycoon and South West Chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, on Saturday

in a statement he made available to Journalists in Ibadan said he rejoices with the revered Monarch, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin on his 90th birthday and wishes him many years ahead in good health.

He also wished Olubadan a continuous peaceful reign as he marks the first anniversary of his coronation on Saturday, July 12.

According to Ajadi, “On this momentous occasion of the 90th birthday of our highly revered royal father, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin, I join the good people of Ibadanland and the entire Yoruba nation in celebrating a life devoted to leadership, honour, and service to humanity.

“At 90, Your Majesty embodies enduring leadership through decades of selfless dedication to nation-building and community development.

“Your Imperial Majesty, we honour not only your longevity but also your immense contributions to community development and national unity.

“You have set a remarkable precedent in Ibadanland by ensuring a peaceful atmosphere and initiating many developmental projects for the benefit of our people, including your initiative on the construction of a public toilet facility.

“Your Nine decades on earth have been a demonstration of God’s love for you and your family. Congratulations, Kaabiyesi. Wishing you many more years ahead”.