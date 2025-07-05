24 C
July 5, 2025
Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

Guild of Editors suspends one of their own for one year

by Peter Anayo099

 

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

 

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has suspended one of its members, Mr. Steve Osuji, for violating the “off the record” provision in the Code of Ethics for journalists in Nigeria.

 

In a press statement by Mr. Eze Anaba (President) and Mr. Onuoha Ukeh (General Secretary), the Guild stated that there was an agreement that the keynote address delivered by the Director-General of the State Security Service (SSS), Mr. Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi, at its 25th Biennial National Convention in Enugu, was off-the-record and not for publication.

 

The Guild said that despite the announcement of this agreement, “a senior journalist and member of the Guild, Mr. Steve Osuji, published an article based on the presentation on his social media platforms, breaching our Code of Ethics on confidentiality.”

 

The professional body said that it “takes this professional misconduct seriously, and has announced the suspension of Mr. Osuji from our professional body for one year, effective immediately.

 

The NGE apologised to the Director-General of the SSS and the institution he represents for the embarrassment caused by Mr. Osuji’s actions, while reaffirming its “commitment to upholding the highest standards of journalism and ensuring that our members adhere to our code of ethics.”

 

The NGE said that “Mr. Osuji will have the opportunity to appeal this decision.”

 

The Guild also restated its dedication “to promoting professional conduct and maintaining public trust in the media.

 

