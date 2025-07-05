FCT Police arrests 82 suspects over robbery, homicide, human trafficking, rape, recovers 10 vehicles, other items

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory FCT Police Command has arrested a total of eighty-two suspects out of which twenty-three are armed robbery suspects, one culpable homicide suspect, eight human trafficking suspects, ten suspected rapists and other crime suspects and ten stolen vehicles were recovered within two months.

The Commissioner of Police CP Adewale Ajao disclosed this to newsmen at a press briefing at the Command’s headquarters in Garki, Abuja, on Friday.

He stated that in alignment with the directives of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, the Command conducted a thorough crime-mapping, identified crime hotspots and implemented an action plan which led to these achievements within the month of May and June 2025:

According to him, during the months under review, a total of 49 cases were reported, leading to the arrest of eighty-two suspects.

Giving a breakdown of the arrested suspects, the Police boss stated that there were seven reported cases of kidnapping and seventeen suspects were arrested, while three of them were neutralized.

He further stated that there were five foiled attempted kidnapping incidents at Apo Waru, Byhazin, Karshi, Kawo-Bwari, Gidan-Dogo Forest Kweri and Abaji out of which 3 suspects were arrested, three other suspects were neutralized during a shootout while attempting to kidnap victims at Kawo village clinic in Bwari.

On armed robbery, the Police said that there were five reported cases (1 in Apo and 4 in Kubwa) and six suspects were arrested, including four vehicles, a jack-knife, military camouflage and a pistol ammunition were recovered.

There were five armed robbery cases reported out of which seventeen other suspects were also arrested.

On the reported cases of theft recorded, he said that there were nine suspects arrested.

Other achievements include the arrest of a one-chance robbery incident where one case was recorded and four suspects were arrested.

On car theft cases, the Police boss hinted that four cases were reported and five suspects were arrested (including illegal scrap dealers who receive, butcher and resell stolen vehicles).

Moreover, on child trafficking, he stated that four cases were reported and had been transferred to the Special Criminal Investigation Department SCID from various Divisions and eight suspects were arrested.

On exhibits recovered, he said that three AK 47 rifles with three magazines, one locally made pistol and magazine, one barreta pistol, as well as one pump action shotgun, two LAR rifles and thirty-six rounds of live ammunition were recovered from these operations.

Other exhibits are one axe, nine walkie-talkies, one sharp spear, one short knife, all from robbery cases.

There were also one Air Conditioner AC Unit, two motorcycles, twenty-seven iron rods, nine mobile phones, eleven power banks, three air pods, one smart watch, eight ATM cards, six phone chargers, one sumec fireman generator set from theft cases and one jackknife from foiled robbery attempts and a cash sum of N79,000 recovered from a theft case.

Similarly, there were ten stolen vehicles recovered (from Durumi Division, Kubwa Division, Central Police Station and Anti One Chance Squad) and two motorcycles from kidnapping suspects.

All these breakthroughs and achievements the Commissioner of Police CP said underscore the Police Command’s commitment and effort in the proactive fight and intelligence-led strategies against criminality within the nation’s capital and its environs.

He assured the residents of the Federal Capital Territory that the Police officers will keep taking the fight to the criminals wherever they are in order to sustain the peace being enjoyed in the FCT.

