Court orders Senate to recall suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, describes sanction as excessive

BLESSING OMALE, Abuja

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja directed the Nigerian Senate to immediately recall Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central, who was suspended for six months by the upper legislative chamber.

Delivering the verdict on Friday, Justice Nyako ruled that the six-month suspension was excessive, disproportionate, and a violation of the senator’s constitutional rights and those of her constituents.

The court held that such a lengthy sanction effectively denied the people of Kogi Central their right to representation for the entire legislative cycle.

According to the court, with lawmakers required to sit for just 181 days in a legislative year, suspending Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan for six months equated to excluding her from nearly all legislative activities for the period, thereby punishing not just the lawmaker but her entire constituency.

Justice Nyako specifically faulted the Senate for relying on Chapter 8 of its Standing Rules and Section 14 of the Legislative Houses, Powers, and Privileges Act to enforce the suspension.

She declared both provisions as overreaching and lacking clarity, particularly because neither stipulated a maximum duration for suspensions.

While affirming the Senate’s constitutional power to discipline its members, the judge emphasized that such disciplinary actions must not infringe on democratic principles or become excessive to the point of disenfranchising constituents.

The ruling also touched on Senate President Godswill Akpabio’s decision to deny Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan the opportunity to speak during plenary, noting that Akpoti-Uduaghan was not seated in her officially assigned position at the time.

The court determined that Akpabio’s action was not wrongful, but nonetheless instructed the senator to issue an apology to the Senate.

In addition, the court dismissed a jurisdictional challenge by Akpabio, who had argued that the matter was an internal affair of the Senate and thus outside the court’s purview.

Justice Nyako maintained that the judiciary has the authority to intervene where fundamental rights and constitutional matters are concerned.

While the court ruled largely in Akpoti-Uduaghan’s favour, it imposed a ₦5 million fine on her for violating an earlier court order which restrained all parties from making public statements about the ongoing litigation.

The judge ordered the senator to publish a formal apology in two national newspapers within seven days.

Friday’s ruling comes amid separate legal battles facing Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan.

She is currently standing trial in two unrelated cases involving alleged cybercrime and defamation, both being heard in different courts within the Federal Capital Territory.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, who was present at the court premises in Abuja on Friday, has yet to make a formal statement following the judgment.

