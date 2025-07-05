Constitutional amendment, Senate committee convenes northeast public hearing in Maiduguri

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

The Senate Committee on Constitutional Review has organized a two-day public hearing to collect the views of Nigerians on the proposed amendment of the constitution to address the loopholes and gaps in the 1999 constitution.

Addressing the stakeholders at the Northeast Zonal Senate committee on constitutional amendment public hearing held at the Indimi International Conference Hall, University of Maiduguri, the Chairman Senate committee on constitutional amendment, Sen. Barau Jibrin said.

The public hearing is simultaneously holding in Maiduguri, Kano, Jos, Enugu, .Port Harcourt and Ibadan.

“”The amendments tackle various issues related to good governance, institutional strengthening, and national aspirations.

However, several fundamental issues of national importance remain unresolved, requiring more than just routine law-making by the National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly.

These issues continue to dominate public discourse, with many Nigerians advocating for legislative action to address them.”, he said.

Represented by the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Mohammed Monguno said, “I want to emphasise that many Nigerians believe the challenges we face regarding our Constitution and governance are not solely due to a need for constitutional amendments.

Instead, they stem from our attitude towards life and our commitment to upholding not just the letters of the Constitution, our foundational norm, but also its spirit.”

“I resonate with this perspective. Nonetheless, as the legislative body representing the people’s interests, the.National Assembly has a vital duty to address the people’s calls for renewed

hope with proactive measures.

In response to growing demands, the 10th Senate constituted the Constitution Review Committee to tackle citizens’ calls for amendments to the Constitution.”, Deputy President of the Senate said.

In his remarks, the Borno state Governor, Prof Babagana Zullum said.”.There is no gain saying participation in the process of amending the Constitution will strengthen the validity of the Constitution and create a sense of ownership of the Constitution among the citizenry.

As a matter of fact, the ripple effect of the validity and sense of ownership of the Constitution is adherence to rule of law, economic prosperity and security of lives and property.”

Zulum represented by his Deputy, Alhaji Umar Kadafur, said “I am also extremely elated that this public hearing provides a platform for Nigerians from all walks of life to freely advocate for their yearnings and aspirations to be enshrined in the Constitution.

Even considering the clarion call by Nigerians from divergent places calling on the Federal Government to amend the Constitution with a view to adapting to changing societal needs, addressing its shortcomings and reflecting the evolving political landscape in our dear country.

While wishing the stakeholders a fruitful deliberation, Governor Zulum said, “Ladies and gentlemen, I wish you a thoughthought-provoking and fruitful deliberation and safe return to your various destinations.

Thank you all for listening. God bless

“lt is noteworthy that the Constitution of the. Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).has been amended five times. This amendment is not going to be the last. Constitutional amendments arise to adapt to societal changes. Perhaps, that is why the Constitution of the United States of America has been amended 27 times within the 235 years of its existence.”, Zulum said.

He therefore used the opportunity to inform the participants that their rights to freedom of expression is guaranteed by section 39 of the {1999 Gonstitution and that they should feel free and present their memoranda for consideration in the ongoing amendment of the ( 1999 Constitution and prayed that all the memoranda presented during this public hearing will make Nigeria greater and better.

Also, speaking, the Shehu of Bormo, Alh Abubakar Ibn Garbai Elkanemi called for the constitutional role for the traditional rulers .

The Royal Father said “The constitution is a man-made law, as such, there must be need for amending the constitution to suit the current reality.

I want to use this opportunity to commend the National Assembly for its steps to amend the constitution to address our national challenges.

He urged the stakeholders to consider assigning roles to the traditional institutions and assured that the traditional institutions in the Northeast will continue to be loyal to the constituted authorities.

Presenting her memorandum on behalf of the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, the Director General, National Centre for Women Society, Hon. Asabe Vilita Bashir said called for the allocation of special. seats for women in the National and states Houses of Assemblies.

” We demand for additional one Senate seat from each state, 74 members to represent 1 of 4 in state Houses of Assembly.

Countries such Rwanda, Gambia , Rwanda has over 60 percent of the legislature as women “, she argued.

She pointed out that financial constraints, cultural and religious barriers are some of the impediments to the women participation in governance.

Also presenting the position of Women’s Right Advocate, WRAPS, Mrs Yabawa Kolo also agitated for an additional one senatorial seat from each state, an additional 2 seats for House of Representatives and one reserved seat for women in each state’s House of Assembly and appointment of women into INEC”,

” This reserved seat to cross the handles, there are other marginalized groups such as persons living with disability should also be considered.” ” she added.

Memorandum were presented for the creation for the Savannah in Borno state, Kwarrafa and Murin states in Taraba states, Amana state in Adamawa, TabgaleWajs and Highland state in Gombe state and Katagum states in Bauchi state.