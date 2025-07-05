Constitution review: Demand for creation of Savannah state, reserved seats for women dominate Northeast Zonal hearing

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

Clamour for the creation of Savannah state dominated the Senate North East zonal public hearing held at Muhammadu Indimi International Conference Hall, University of Maiduguri, on the 1999 constitutional review on Saturday.

Presenting the demand for the creation of Savannah State, Ambassador Dauda Danladi said for the first time in the history of their quest for the creation of Savannah State, that they have the blessings of the state governor under the leadership of Prof Babagana Umara Zulum, traditional institutions and the entire people of Borno State.

“It is therefore on behalf of the people of Askira/Uba, Bayo, Biu, Chibok, Damboa, Gwoza, Hawul, Kwaya-Kusar and Shani Local Government Areas as well as the entire good people of Borno State that I humbly present our demand for the creation of Savannah State out of the present Borno State”, he said.

According to him, “We had before now presented requests for the creation of Savannah State at various times in recent years. Between 1982, 1983 and 1996 a request was made by the people of these Local Government Areas of the former Borno State for the Creation of Savannah State to the National Assembly of the Second Republic.

“In 2014, we equally submitted our request on state creation, but to no avail. To us, this present move by your humble and esteemed selves to kick-start the process of the review of the 1999 Constitution could

accommodate States, Local Government Areas and necessary boundary adjustments, is indeed a welcome stride and we pray that our submission will again receive the blessing of the National Assembly”, he added.

He said: “It is in this regard that we wish to respectfully submit our memorandum for the creation of Savannah State with its proposed capital at Damboa”.

The agitation for the creation of Savannah State out of present Borno has been on the front burner for more than 40 years .

When created, Savannah State will consist of nine local government areas of Southern Borno Senatorial District, which include include; Biu, Hawul, Askira-Uba, Chibok, Damboa, Shani, Kwaya Kusar, Gwoza and Bayo and the request for the creation of 14 additional local government areas.

Responding, Chairman, Senate Committee On Constitution Review, who is the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jubrin, represented by the Chairman North East Zone, and Chief Whip, Senator Mohammed Tahir Monguno (APC Borno North), commended participants for the large and peaceful turn out, noting that the Zonal Public Hearing focused on the bills and issues related to amendments of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,

He congratulated the people of Savannah, and other agitators from other North Eastern states and other groups who also gave their positions on devolution of power, restructuring of security, local government creation and autonomy, legislative autonomy and other demands that they would be given the desired attention and consideration.

He further said, since the nation’s return to constitutional democracy in 1999, following a prolonged period of military dictatorship, the calls for amendments and reviews to the Constitution have remained persistent and vigorous, hence the golden opportunity is now.

Also, Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, while declaring the meeting opened, commended the leadership of the National Assembly for organizing such an opportunity for Nigerians to add their voices on the need to review the existing Constitution.

Represented by his Deputy, Alhaji Umar Kadafur, Zulum pledged unwavering support to the participants by the state government to ensure inclusivity and good governance at the national, state and local levels.

In his remarks, the former Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan (APC Yobe), Senators Mohammed Ndume (APC Borno South), Abdul Ningi (PDP Bauchi), Kaka Shehu Lawan (APC Borno Central) and other stakeholders all endorsed the submission for carving out of Savannah state out of present Borno, and pledged to give their maximum support to actualize the long awaited dreams.

Also presented at the public hearing were demand for the creation of Amana state out of present Adamawa state, the demands for the creation of Muri and Karrafa state out of Taraba state, the agitation for the creation of Tangakewaja out Gombe state.

Presenting the memorandum for the creation of Amana State, the leader of the movement, Alhaji Sali Bello said the demand is to correct the injustice done to the people of the area.

Presenting her memorandum on behalf of the Federal ministry of Women Affairs, the Director General, National Centre for Women Society, Hon. Asabe Vilita Bashir called for the allocation of special seats for women in the National and States Houses of Assemblies.

“We demand for additional one Senate seat from each state. 74 members of Representatives 104 in State Houses of Assembly. Countries such Rwanda, Gambia , Rwanda has over 60 percent of the legislative seats for women”, she stated.

She said financial constraints, cultural and religious barriers are some of the impediments to women participation in governance.

Also presenting her memorandum, the representative of Women’s Right Advocate, Mrs Yabawa Kolo also agitated for additional one senatorial seat from each of the 36 states, additional two seat for House of Represenatives and one reserved seat for women in each state Houses of Assembly and appointment of women into the INEC”,..