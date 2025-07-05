CLO laments Ogboji massacre, demands discreet investigation

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

A human rights body, Civil Liberties Organization, CLO, Anambra state chapter, Friday, lamented the massacre of 10 innocent people of Ebonyi state resident in Ogboji, Anambra State and demanded a discreet investigation to unravel the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

Lamenting the massacre, the state chairman, Evangelist comrade Vincent Ezekwueme said, “We condemn in strongest terms the barbaric, inhuman and despicable killing of 10 innocent Ebonyi indigenes holding their monthly community meeting in Ogboji, Orumba South Local Government area, just few days after the gruesome murder of renowned community leader, Cabinet Chief and farmer High Chief Ozo Nimo of Nimo, Njikoka Local Government area after payment of #15million ransom, his lifeless body was later found near his piggery farm.

“In a press statement in Awka, the state capital, signed by Ezekwueme and his secretary, Comrade Chidi Mbah and made available to newsmen, tagged, “No evil doer will go unpunished, if not by man certainly by God,if not on earth certainly in heaven for the triumph of evil over good is temporary”, CLO described the heinous crime as the worst man’s inhumanity against a man seen in recent times

“It is of prime importance to recall that life and death come from God; no one has the right or power to take another person’s life. Similarly, the dignity, respect, sanctity and sacredness of human persons must be protected and respected at all times and costs, CLO stated.

The activist group appealed to Governor Charles Soludo and Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, to institute a discreet and in-depth investigative panel to unravel the circumstances surrounding the dastardly act and fish out the culprits to face justice as a deterrent to others.

“We equally appeal to citizens with useful information that will help security personnel not to hesitate to help in that regard. We reiterate our incessant appeal to Soludo to overhaul the security architecture of the state to ensure a more harmonious, livable, safe, secure and peaceful state.

“May God forgive their shortcomings and accept their souls in paradise and give the bereaved families and others the heart with which to bear the loss,” CLO prayed.