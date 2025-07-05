Army Day: 6 Div Garrison Command holds free Medical Outreach in Rivers community

Over 2000 benefits

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

The 6 Division, Garrison Command of the Nigerian Army on Friday provided free medical care for the people of Ogoloma community, in Okirika Local Government Area of Rivers State, as part of activities to commemorate the Nigerian Army Day Celebration, 2025.

Daily Champion reports that over 2000 natives and residents, including women, men, youths, children, and the elderly in the area benefited from free medical outreach held at the Ogoloma community playground.

The beneficiaries were treated for malaria, mass deworming, screened for diabetes and provided with drugs.

They also had free eye tests and were given glasses.

There were also blood pressure, blood sugar checks, medical counselling, and other essential health services.

The Commander, 6 Division, Garrison Sector 3 Joint Task Force, South South, Operation Delta Safe, Brigadier General Sani Ahmed, who spoke during the exercise explained that the outreach was in line with the vision of the Chief of Army Staff, with the aim of strengthening the relationship between the military and civilians while also demonstrating the Army’s concern for the well-being of communities.

Brigadier General Ahmed, represented by the Commanding Officer, 6 Division Garrison Admin Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel Orobosa Igheghe, noted that the event exemplifies the unwavering commitment of the Nigerian Army to serve the nation and their host communities, with the core values of discipline, integrity, and service to humanity.

He said, “As we honor the sacrifices and dedication of our nation’s heroes, we recognize the importance of reciprocating the support of the communities that enable us to fulfill our constitutional mandate.

“This medical outreach is a tangible manifestation of our pledge to positively impact the lives of those around us.”

The Army Chief expressed gratitude to the medical team, organizers and all stakeholders who contributed to the success of the initiative, assuring that their efforts will undoubtedly bring solace, health, and joy to the host communities.

“As we provide medical care and services, let us remain cognizant that our actions reflect the Nigerian Army’s values and commitment to excellence.”

He encouraged members of the community to take full advantage of the opportunity provided by the outreach to consult with their medical experts and receive necessary treatments.

“It is with great pleasure that I declare this medical outreach program open. Let the healing begin, and may this event serve as a testament to the Nigerian Army’s enduring commitment to service and humanity,” he said.

The Paramount Ruler of Ogoloma Community, His Royal Majesty Emmanuel Obubibo, represented by Barrister Tamunokubie Tamuno-Iyalla, commended the Army’s gesture, describing it as a timely intervention.

He also lauded the army for their efforts in the security of lives and properties in the area and pledged more cooperation from the community.