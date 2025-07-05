Anambra APC Guber candidate, Ukachukwu assures farmers of food security

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

The Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, has given farmers in the state assurance of his commitment to provide grants that will boost food security in the state If given the leadership mandate.

He said that as governor, he would partner and deepen government relationship with the traditional institution with a view to accord them their rightful place in the scheme of things

Ukachukwu stated this during his campaign tour of Njikoka and Anaocha Local Government Areas as part of his ongoing campaign ahead of the November 8, 2025, gubernatorial election.

Speaking at the rally, the APC flag bearer, who came in the company of his running mate, Senator Uche Ekwunife said that under his watch, agriculture will be prioritized to tackle hunger and starvation as a result of food shortage.

According to him, the support services for farmers will boost food supply and create job opportunities

While noting that there have been years of neglect by the current state administration under Governor Soludo, he added, “The lack of basic infrastructure and economic opportunities here is unacceptable. Our people deserve better, and we are here to change that narrative.

“I will embark on transformative infrastructure projects, including road rehabilitation, improved electricity supply, and modernized public facilities to enhance connectivity and quality of life.”

He explained that the developments will lay the foundation for economic growth in the area, saying,

“We will bring industries that will create sustainable employment for our youth and women.

“Our people will no longer need to leave Anambra to find opportunities. We will bring the opportunities here. Security will top our agenda as we will chase our ‘ndi akuodo’ who have been killing our people instead of securing their lives.”

In her speech, the Deputy Governorship candidate, Senator Uche Ekwunife gave assurance of their commitment to inclusive governance and projects that would have direct bearing on people’s lives.

She pointed out that as a public office holder, she made sure that many communities benefited from her representations.

Ekwunife, who highlighted plans to empower local communities through skills development programs and support for small-scale businesses, described such measures as critical to reducing unemployment.

The campaign train took out time before the rally to pay a courtesy call on the traditional ruler of Enugwu Ukwu in Njikoka Local Government Area of the state, Igwe Sir Ralph Obumneme Ekpeh.