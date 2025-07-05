Amb Emp Dr Solomon Wining bags another appointment as Global Executive , Director General Int’l Coalition Council

In a bold and inspiring move to transform the narrative around digital creative in the globe, a renowned and royal personality in the global world, His Imperial Majesty Emperor Dr. Prof. Solomon Wining Uchenna, the Royal reigning Monarch, the United Kingdom of Atlantis (UKA) has announced his new appointment as the Global Chairperson & Director General, Security Committee, International Coalition Council (Global Executive). Much appreciation to the aforementioned Global Institution for this Great Honor awarded to the Global King / Emperor of the UKA.

The exciting initiative follows his huge support and commitment as an advocate for the people of UKA and the world as a whole. His work is proof that dreams backed by vision and grit can shape industries and change lives. He has consistently used creative platforms to inspire, educate and uplift younger generations to date.

The Citizens and other Fellows also joined in congratulating His Imperial Majesty for this auspicious honor and opportunity to explore His career on the Global Stage.

Congratulations 🎉🎉🎉 to You, Emperor Solomon Wining U. God Almighty will always be there to support and grant You all it takes to maintain the office for the betterment of humanity in the diaspora..

Long live His Majesty, long live all the citizens of the World. God bless You All!

