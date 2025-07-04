Trump’s invitation to African leaders: Tinubu’s chaotic presidency caused Nigeria’s exclusion- Atiku

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has slammed President Bola Tinubu led-Federal Government over the exclusion of Nigeria among select African countries for commerical opportunities by US President, Donald Trump.

This was contained in a statement signed by Phrank Shaibu, Special Assistant, Public Communication to Atiku.

The statement which was titled, ‘Tinubu’s Failure Is Complete: Nigeria Sidelined By Trump, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Presidential candidate in 2023, said despite Nigeria’s $500bn economy, Trump ignored Nigeria due to “chaotic presidency” in the country currently.

Atiku said, “On July 9, 2025, President Donald Trump will host five African leaders at the White House to discuss “commercial opportunities.” The invited nations are Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mauritania, and Senegal.

“Not Nigeria. Not the continent’s most populous nation, the Giant of Africa which had an economy of $500bn and was among the world’s five fastest growing economies before the cancer called the All Progressives Congress inflicted this blessed nation.

“This exclusion by the Trump administration is not a diplomatic oversight. It is not a scheduling error. It is a verdict — scathing in symbolism and staggering in implication. A verdict on Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s chaotic presidency, his divisive chairmanship of ECOWAS, and the complete evaporation of Nigeria’s diplomatic relevance.

“How do we explain it? Tinubu inherited an ECOWAS of 15 member states and left it gasping for breath with three countries pulling out and 40% of its land mass gone. Once Africa’s diplomatic compass — the nation that gave weight to regional consensus and global negotiations — Nigeria has now become an afterthought. Ignored. Sidelined. Stripped of influence. While others are summoned to negotiate Africa’s future, Nigeria is not even in the room.

“And while our Foreign Direct Investment has plunged to historic lows, Tinubu’s men lounge in St. Lucia, sipping champagne in the face of national decline. South Africa is negotiating trade frameworks with Washington. Nigeria is invisible.

“And let’s now kill the lie that’s been allowed to linger for too long: Gilbert Chagoury is not a Trump ally. He does not hold the keys to the White House. He has no diplomatic leverage in the Trump administration, having been listed as one of the major donors to the Clinton foundation.

“The illusion of his influence has collapsed under the weight of reality. Nigeria wagered its international standing on a mirage — and lost.

“As chair of ECOWAS, Tinubu did not build bridges; he burnt them. His erratic, self-serving approach fractured regional cooperation, turning Nigeria into a polarizing force rather than a rallying point.

“From Giant of Africa to diplomatic ghost — Tinubu has finished the job. He has squandered our legacy, diluted our stature, and silenced our voice on the world stage.

“This isn’t just an embarrassment. It is a disgrace — a resounding declaration that Nigeria, under this administration, has lost its way.$

Atiku therefore posited that the African Democratic Congress, ADC is ready to rescue Nigeria from damage done by Tinubu led-Federal Government.

“Well, we are glad that the coalition through the ADC is here to rescue Nigeria from these urban bandits. The damage is deep — but so is our resolve. And the mission to reclaim Nigeria’s honour has already begun.

“History may not be kind to this government. But history will remember who stood up to end it,” he stated.

