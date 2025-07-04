Tinubu’s Govt not just building roads, but also rehabilitating trust

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has stated that his government is not just rehabilitating roads but also rehabilitating trust and attributed the transformation unfolding across the FCT to deliberate reforms and bold policy decisions made by his administration.

President Tinubu who stated this while commissioning the newly rehabilitated Aguma Palace, Radio Nigeria, New Market Road, and other connecting roads in Gwagwalada, said the project is the 17th to be inaugurated by the President to celebrate his second year in office.

Represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, President Tinubu assured Nigerians that his administration is committed to bridging the gap between promise and performance.

He emphasized that no community is too far to be seen, and no voice is too faint to be heard.

The President highlighted that the projects being unveiled in the FCT were nominated by the people of Gwagwalada themselves, showcasing the administration’s commitment to community participation in governance.

“This is the kind of democracy we believe in; one that listens, one that responds, and one that delivers.

“The road is a corridor of dignity for the market women, a path to safety for our school children, and a road to prosperity for the hard-working trader.

“We are not just building infrastructure; we are building confidence and governance.

“For too long, those who lived beyond the city centre have watched development happen from a distance.

“They have watched their dreams of inclusion delayed by excuses, and their hopes defied by shifting priorities; we are here to rewrite that history,” he said

“The newly rehabilitated Aguma Palace, Radio Nigeria, and New Market Road is a lifeline to the communities it connect.

“From rehabilitated healthcare centres to improved learning environments for our children, from safer roads to a more responsible public service, the FCT is undergoing a quiet revolution.

According to him, expanding the revenue base of the FCT has enabled investments in roads, schools, hospitals, and people.

“The newly rehabilitated Aguma Palace, Radio Nigeria, New Market Road is a lifeline to the communities it connects. The road is expected to improve access to education and healthcare, unlock economic potential, and make the community safer”, the President said.

President Tinubu praised the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, for his role in driving development in the territory.

Describing Wike as the most colourful politician in the Nigerian political landscape, the president thanked the minister for his accomplishments so far.

In his remark, FCT minister, Barr Nyesom Wike Nyesom emphasized the importance of community participation in governance, particularly in the development of rural areas.

Wike noted that the 10-kilometer road was nominated by the residents of Gwagwalada, showcasing the administration’s commitment to community-driven projects.

He highlighted that the project’s success is a testament to the power of community participation in governance.

The FCT minister acknowledged the excitement on the faces of Gwagwalada residents, commending President Bola Tinubu for supporting the FCT Administration to deliver life-impacting projects in satellite towns.

Wike emphasized that the road had completely collapsed before the project began, and the people were suffering.

Earlier in her goodwill message, the FCT Minister of State, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, described the various projects inaugurated by President Tinubu as enablers of economic growth, social harmony, and improved quality of life.

She emphasized the administration’s dedication to inclusive governance and infrastructure renewal in both urban and rural communities.

On his part, the Coordinator of the FCT Satellite Towns Development Department (STDD), Mr. Abdulkadir Zulkiflu, provided details of the project, stating that it was awarded in September 2024 to a local contractor.

He thanked Wike for the trust placed on STDD to manage and oversee the execution of the projects, which reflect President Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope Agenda”.