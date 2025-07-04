23.4 C
Lagos
July 4, 2025
Trending now

Princess Chinwe Madabuife addresses House of Reps Press Corps on killings by…

Press conference on upcoming food , agricultural summit held in Abuja

Nat’l Social Cohesion dialogue , unveiling of 2025 Nigeria Social Cohesion Survey…

 300,000  Imo  youths  to be trained on Digital  Skills 

LJLA Fellows initiate illumination of Lagos pedestrian bridges to enhance security

Our fertile farmlands have become killing fields – Benue farmer

How troops nabbed mastermind of NDLEA Commander’s kidnap in Anambra – DHQ

Trump’s invitation to African leaders: Tinubu’s chaotic presidency caused Nigeria’s exclusion- Atiku

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, July 4, 2025

AMCON sells IBEDC for N100bn

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Princess Chinwe Madabuife addresses House of Reps Press Corps on killings by armed bandits in her constituency in Abuja

by Peter Anayo073

Member, representing Orumba North Federal Constituency in Anambra State, Princess Chinwe Madabuife, addressing House of Representatives Press Corps over the killings by armed bandits in her constituency at the National Assembly in Abuja yesterday… PHOTO:  Anayo Opara.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, December 10, 2024

Editor

Nigeria First Lady Oluremi Tinubu pays tribute to Late Afenifere Leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo

Peter Anayo

Hearing on formal complaint against NNPC Eighteen Operating Ltd, on fire/oil spill incident in Buguma, Rivers, held in Abuja

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO