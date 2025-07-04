Princess Chinwe Madabuife addresses House of Reps Press Corps on killings by armed bandits in her constituency in Abuja

Member, representing Orumba North Federal Constituency in Anambra State, Princess Chinwe Madabuife, addressing House of Representatives Press Corps over the killings by armed bandits in her constituency at the National Assembly in Abuja yesterday… PHOTO: Anayo Opara.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2