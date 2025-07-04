23.4 C
Lagos
July 4, 2025
Trending now

Princess Chinwe Madabuife addresses House of Reps Press Corps on killings by…

Press conference on upcoming food , agricultural summit held in Abuja

Nat’l Social Cohesion dialogue , unveiling of 2025 Nigeria Social Cohesion Survey…

 300,000  Imo  youths  to be trained on Digital  Skills 

LJLA Fellows initiate illumination of Lagos pedestrian bridges to enhance security

Our fertile farmlands have become killing fields – Benue farmer

How troops nabbed mastermind of NDLEA Commander’s kidnap in Anambra – DHQ

Trump’s invitation to African leaders: Tinubu’s chaotic presidency caused Nigeria’s exclusion- Atiku

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, July 4, 2025

AMCON sells IBEDC for N100bn

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Press conference on upcoming food , agricultural summit held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo075

From left… Members House of Representatives Committee on Nutrition, Hon Ahmed Yusuf, Hon Ibrahim Aminu, Chairman of the Committee, Hon Chike Okofor and Chairman House Committee on Media and Public Affairs and Hon Akin Rotimi Jr., during a press conference on the Upcoming food and agricultural summit in Abuja yesterday… PHOTO: Anayo Opara.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Nigerian institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) Lagos Chapter Members visit Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, in Lagos

NewChampion

Council for Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria regional Engineering Stakeholders Summit held in Lagos

Peter Anayo

Anambra State Govt Town hall meeting present three years Scorecard to Ndi Anambra by Prof Charles Soludo held in Lagos

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO