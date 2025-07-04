LJLA Fellows initiate illumination of Lagos pedestrian bridges to enhance security

23.4 C
July 4, 2025
AMCON sells IBEDC for N100bn

by Peter Anayo0103

IBRAHIM QUADRI

 

Fellows of the Lateef Jakande Leadership Academy, LJLA, have launched solar-powered lights to be installed on pedestrian bridges across the state.

 

The initiative tagged ‘ Brighter Bridges, Safer Lagos’ is a project of Team B of the academy led by Damilola Shin-aba.

 

While speaking on the project, Damilola said the initiative was borne out of the need to make pedestrian bridges safer for Lagosians, especially at night.

 

He noted that the refusal of many Lagosians to make use of the bridges is a result of safety concerns at night as many have been victims of robbery attacks on those bridges.

 

“Each day, millions of Lagosians rely on pedestrian bridges to navigate our ever-busy roads. However, a growing number of these vital structures are poorly lit or completely dark at night, posing serious safety risks to residents.

 

Reports by the ecosystem reveal that fear of robbery has forced people to jaywalk across expressways, exposing them to fatal dangers. while rising cases of theft, harassment, and gender-based violence continue to increase. Engagements with pedestrians reveal that fear of robberies leads them to avoid the bridge and risk highway crossings at night, ” Damilola said.

 

He said the project will start on Friday, July 3 with the installation of the lights on the Alausa-Secretariat CMD Road pedestrian bridge which link CMD road with the secretariat while other bridges such as Iyana-Oworo, Yaba and Mile 12 pedestrian bridges will be illuminated next with the lights before extending to others in other parts of the State.

 

Damilola added that the lights will reduce bridge-related crime drastically and improve night time usage of pedestrian bridges significantly.

 

