Politics

Imo former Deputy Gov, Prince Eze  Madumere, bracing up for governorship race come  2027

by Peter Anayo0143

VICTOR DURUAMAKU, Owerri 

 

 

The former deputy governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere, is putting things  and resources  together  in preparation  for the governorship  race come 2027

 

Prince  Madumere, an American-trained technocrat who  just  clocked 61, has prepared a blueprint on the governance of the state

 

Indicating his interest in the governance of the  State, come 2027, the former deputy governor marshalled out a blueprint tailored towards the needs of the people.

 

He  urged the good people of the state to hang on for the big deal, pointing  out  that the future  is  brighter  as it is laced up with policies for sustainable development

 

Having been tasted,  Prince  Madumere garnered experience in governance while he was  the engine room that propelled the wheels of  the administration in  the past  dispensation of Senator Rochas Okorocha as the Governor  of the state

 

Chatting with journalists in  Owerri, the state capital, yesterday,  Madumere said that with the magical touch to turn things around, economically,  their administration was able to create a conducive environment for businesses to thrive.

 

Prince Madumere, a seasoned  administrator and Strategist, said he is  prepared to restore the yearnings and aspirations of the people and appealed for calmness and understanding of the people

 

He further urged the people of the state to open their eyes, against mediocrity, as the time to deliver them to the promised land through ” the Journey of Grace has come..

 

According to him, “the time to change the narrative and trajectory is fast approaching and  I salute the resourcefulness, courage and optimism of the  Imo people and together by His Grace and favour, we shall embrace and enter the promised land, laced up with milk and honey even as i march on at 61 fruitful years of Gods Mercy, Grace and Protection.

 

Prince Eze Madumere is an embodiment of excellence, humility and leadership expertise. A former Deputy Governor of Imo state is a humanitarian, Philanthropist, sound-minded mind and vision-oriented in the business of administration and governance.

 

His words, “let’s together build a future for ourselves and the next generation. Approach same with optimism, doggedness, positive mindset, unity of purpose aimed at building an egalitarian society where everybody’s needs and aspirations metamorphose from dream to reality”.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

