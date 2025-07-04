Imo former Deputy Gov, Prince Eze  Madumere, bracing up for governorship race come  2027

VICTOR DURUAMAKU, Owerri

The former deputy governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere, is putting things and resources together in preparation for the governorship race come 2027

Prince Madumere, an American-trained technocrat who just clocked 61, has prepared a blueprint on the governance of the state

Indicating his interest in the governance of the State, come 2027, the former deputy governor marshalled out a blueprint tailored towards the needs of the people.

He urged the good people of the state to hang on for the big deal, pointing out that the future is brighter as it is laced up with policies for sustainable development

Having been tasted, Prince Madumere garnered experience in governance while he was the engine room that propelled the wheels of the administration in the past dispensation of Senator Rochas Okorocha as the Governor of the state

Chatting with journalists in Owerri, the state capital, yesterday, Madumere said that with the magical touch to turn things around, economically, their administration was able to create a conducive environment for businesses to thrive.

Prince Madumere, a seasoned administrator and Strategist, said he is prepared to restore the yearnings and aspirations of the people and appealed for calmness and understanding of the people

He further urged the people of the state to open their eyes, against mediocrity, as the time to deliver them to the promised land through ” the Journey of Grace has come..

According to him, “the time to change the narrative and trajectory is fast approaching and I salute the resourcefulness, courage and optimism of the Imo people and together by His Grace and favour, we shall embrace and enter the promised land, laced up with milk and honey even as i march on at 61 fruitful years of Gods Mercy, Grace and Protection.

Prince Eze Madumere is an embodiment of excellence, humility and leadership expertise. A former Deputy Governor of Imo state is a humanitarian, Philanthropist, sound-minded mind and vision-oriented in the business of administration and governance.

His words, “let’s together build a future for ourselves and the next generation. Approach same with optimism, doggedness, positive mindset, unity of purpose aimed at building an egalitarian society where everybody’s needs and aspirations metamorphose from dream to reality”.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2