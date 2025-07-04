How troops nabbed mastermind of NDLEA Commander’s kidnap in Anambra – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) says the troops of Operation UDO KA, have apprehended three suspects in connection with the kidnapping of the Anambra State Commander of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Markus Kangye, made this known while briefing newsmen on the operations of the military during the second quarters, on Thursday in Abuja.

Kangye identified the suspects as Emeka Ede, Okwudili Aja and Onyebuchi Aja.

He said the raid operation was conducted in conjunction with DSS operatives at the residence of the suspected kidnappers/ESN criminals on Wednesday.

“Intelligence report has it that the suspects masterminded the kidnapping of the NDLEA Commander of Anambra State Command on June 12.

“Items recovered from them were assorted weapons and a large cache of ammunition as well as some illicit drugs.

“The recovered items are in the custody of troops while suspects are currently undergoing interrogation,” he said.

Kangye said the troops had also, in offensive operations from June 28 to June 30, made contact with terrorists in Owerri West and Ihiala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Imo and Anambra States, respectively.

He said that 21 suspected illicit drug dealers were apprehended while arms, ammunition, explosives (IEDs) making materials, vehicles, motorcycles and mobile phones were recovered from them.

He added that troops on June 26, acting on credible intelligence, nabbed two suspects at a Point of Sale (POS) belonging to an IPOB/ESN sponsor in Ihiala LGA of Anambra.

According to him, troops recovered eight mobile phones, transaction booklets and the sum of N1.5 million from them.

“The suspects are currently undergoing interrogations,” he added.

