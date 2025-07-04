23.4 C
Lagos
July 4, 2025
Trending now

Princess Chinwe Madabuife addresses House of Reps Press Corps on killings by…

Press conference on upcoming food , agricultural summit held in Abuja

Nat’l Social Cohesion dialogue , unveiling of 2025 Nigeria Social Cohesion Survey…

 300,000  Imo  youths  to be trained on Digital  Skills 

LJLA Fellows initiate illumination of Lagos pedestrian bridges to enhance security

Our fertile farmlands have become killing fields – Benue farmer

How troops nabbed mastermind of NDLEA Commander’s kidnap in Anambra – DHQ

Trump’s invitation to African leaders: Tinubu’s chaotic presidency caused Nigeria’s exclusion- Atiku

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, July 4, 2025

AMCON sells IBEDC for N100bn

Champion Newspapers LTD
News

How troops nabbed mastermind of NDLEA Commander’s kidnap in Anambra – DHQ

by Peter Anayo0102

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) says the troops of Operation UDO KA, have apprehended three suspects in connection with the kidnapping of the Anambra State Commander of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Markus Kangye, made this known while briefing newsmen on the operations of the military during the second quarters, on Thursday in Abuja.

Kangye identified the suspects as Emeka Ede, Okwudili Aja and Onyebuchi Aja.

He said the raid operation was conducted in conjunction with DSS operatives at the residence of the suspected kidnappers/ESN criminals on Wednesday.

“Intelligence report has it that the suspects masterminded the kidnapping of the NDLEA Commander of Anambra State Command on June 12.

“Items recovered from them were assorted weapons and a large cache of ammunition as well as some illicit drugs.

“The recovered items are in the custody of troops while suspects are currently undergoing interrogation,” he said.

Kangye said the troops had also, in offensive operations from June 28 to June 30, made contact with terrorists in Owerri West and Ihiala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Imo and Anambra States, respectively.

He said that 21 suspected illicit drug dealers were apprehended while arms, ammunition, explosives (IEDs) making materials, vehicles, motorcycles and mobile phones were recovered from them.

He added that troops on June 26, acting on credible intelligence, nabbed two suspects at a Point of Sale (POS) belonging to an IPOB/ESN sponsor in Ihiala LGA of Anambra.

According to him, troops recovered eight mobile phones, transaction booklets and the sum of N1.5 million from them.

“The suspects are currently undergoing interrogations,” he added.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Tragedy in River State as Police Orderly to former Mayor of PH shoots self to dead

Editor

Court defers judgement against abduction by Anambra monarch to Thursday, hears defence witness

Peter Anayo

Ned Nwoko Insists Anioma State Creation is Crucial for Igbo People’s Progress, Not Just a Political Move

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO