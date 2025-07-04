Dangiwa reiterates commitment to leading performance driven ministry

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmed Dangiwa has reaffirmed his commitment to leading a performance-driven Ministry that is focused on delivering real value to Nigerians.

The minister, while declaring open a A 2- day ministerial retreat on Performance Management System (PMS) and official signing of the 2025 Performance Contracts for the Directors and Heads of Units of the Ministry in Abuja, described the gathering as a strategic leadership forum and not just a routine administrative exercise.

He stated that it was a crucial opportunity to align the Ministry’s leadership with its core mandate of translating policies into measurable outcomes, in line with the bold vision of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Dangiwa also emphasized the central role of the Ministry in the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which he said envisions dignity, opportunity, prosperity, and decent shelter for all Nigerians, stressing that housing development, land reforms, urban planning, and regulatory innovation are essential instruments to achieve these goals.

The Minister reaffirmed the importance of performance management in the current context of heightened public expectations and Presidential oversight, pointing out that the Presidential Performance Bond signed by all Ministers was a binding commitment to the Nigerian people, monitored through scorecards and dashboards developed by the Central Delivery Coordinating Unit (CDCU).

He urged for full Implementation of a Results-Based Performance Management System (PMS), “Every department and officer is expected to align with KPIs and accountability frameworks that support the Ministry’s deliverables”, he said.

Dangiwa highlighted some of the 2025 deliverables of the Ministry which includes the construction of 20,000 Affordable Housing Units Nationwide, which is a flagship deliverable under the Renewed Hope Housing Programme to stimulate job creation, improve livelihoods, and contribute to national economic growth; and development of Fiscal Incentives for Local Production of Building Materials to reduce construction costs and promote self-reliance, saying that the Ministry will incentivize local production of essential housing components such as cement, roofing materials, and sanitary fittings.

Another deliverable is the expansion of the National Land Registration and Documentation Programme (NLRDP), in partnership with state governments, saying that the Ministry will intensify efforts to digitize land records and promote secure land tenure for investment.

Dangiwa also acknowledged the technical support of the Central Delivery Coordinating Unit (CDCU) and the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF), for their roles in performance tracking and institutionalizing PMS across the civil service.

“Let this retreat be remembered not for the contracts signed, but for the renewed determination to deliver meaningful results,” He added.

In his keynote address, the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Shuaib Belgore, said that the Ministry is committed to institutionalizing the Performance Management System (PMS), as a tool for accountability, transparency, and results-oriented governance.

He said “The Performance Management System is now a mandatory component of public service delivery, as enshrined in the 2021 Revised Public Service Rules.

It is essential for driving institutional effectiveness, identifying capacity gaps, and ensuring every officer contributes meaningfully to the nation’s development goals,”

Belgore explained that the retreat underscores the Ministry’s resolve to deepen institutional reforms and accelerate service delivery in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, and also a crucial step in aligning the Ministry’s deliverables with the presidential priorities under the Renewed Hope Agenda, the National Development Plan(2021-2025), and service -wide mandate from the office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF).

He recalled the success of the maiden retreat held in 2024, which led to the identification of key performance areas, as well as the signing of performance contracts across the Ministry, and commended the dedication of directors and department heads in fulfilling that mandate.

Belgore charged all directors to provide clear leadership, champion transparency, leverage digital tools, and use PMS outcomes to inform decisions on promotions, capacity building, and service delivery improvement.

In his welcome address, the Director of the Planning, Research and Statistics Department, Mukhtar Iliyasu, emphasized the critical importance of the retreat in aligning the individual and departmental outputs with the Ministry’s strategic goals and the broader national development agenda.

He noted that the Ministry made significant strides in the 2024 performance cycle, citing the successful cascading of performance contracts from institutional to individual levels, the development and tracking of Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), regular performance reviews, and the observance of PMS Day, all contributing to greater transparency and service delivery.

The PRS Director further said that non-compliance with PMS guidelines would attract sanctions, reinforcing the government’s shift towards accountability and results-based governance.

While calling for collective responsibility and active participation, he urged all attendees to embrace innovation, collaboration, and dedication as the Ministry charts the course for a more impactful 2025.

In a statement signed by Badamasi Salisu Haiba, Director Press and Public Relations of the ministry, the retreat features strategic sessions on reviewing past performance, signing of 2025 Performance Contracts, and strengthening the implementation of the Ministry’s deliverables, in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Federal Government.

The theme for the retreat is “Accelerating Service Delivery through Performance Contracting and Strategic Alignment with the Renewed Hope Agenda.”

