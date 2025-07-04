Constitution review will guarantee just, united, forward looking federation

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has said that the review of the 1999 Constitution being embarked upon by the National Assembly will guarantee the evolution of a more just, united, and forward-looking federation.

Akpabio made the remarks while declaring open the South South Zonal Public Hearing on the review of the 1999 Constitution in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State.

The exercise was held simultaneously in five geopolitical zones across the country.

A statement by the Special Assistant on Media/Communication to the President of the Senate, Anietie Ekong, quoted Senator Akpabio to have said: “Today’s event is not merely a formality.

It is a democratic rite—a solemn moment in which the people, not politicians alone, speak into the soul of the nation. It is an affirmation that in a democracy, every voice counts.

“Let us not forget that democracy is a work in progress. No constitution is eternal in its original form, and no democracy is perfect, because man himself is not perfect. But it is in our collective pursuit of perfection—that more perfect union—that the true beauty of democracy lies.

“Therefore, the review of our Constitution is not a sign of weakness, but of strength. It is not a complaint against the past but a commitment to the future. We amend not to abandon, but to realign—to adapt our national charter to the changing realities, dreams, and demands of the good people of Nigeria.

“Every Nigerian is a stakeholder in Nigeria’s democracy. This public hearing is a testament to the Senate’s unwavering belief that truth emerges not from silence but from dialogue; not from monologue, but from the aggregation of honest opinions.

That is why we are here—not as party men, but as patriots. Not as political actors, but as nation-builders,” he said.

The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, said the Constitution review was an important moment in Nigeria’s democratic journey that must lead to a restructuring of the country.

He was represented by the Deputy Governor, Senator Akon Eyakenyi.

According to Pastor Eno, “This zonal public hearing is not a mere procedural step in legislative activity. It is, in truth, an important moment in our democratic journey. The scores of constitution alteration bills across thirteen thematic areas—painstakingly curated by the Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution speak to some of the most urgent and persistent questions about the structure, efficiency, equity, and future of our federal union.

“These themes resonate deeply with the yearnings of the peoples of the South South. Indeed, they mirror longstanding calls from this region for a more just, responsive, and restructured Nigeria, where every federating unit can flourish, contribute meaningfully, and feel a sense of belonging.

“Here in the South South, we look to this exercise not just with interest, but with hope—hope that this constitutional review process, will, far from being just another talk shop, move us closer to a federation that works for all, protects the rights of every citizen, empowers communities, and unlocks the full potential of states.

Deputy Senate President and the Chairman of the Constitution Review Committee, Barau, listed some key areas that the Constitution review would address.

“Several key issues we need to address include electoral reforms and adjudication; judicial reforms focused on case management and administration; enhancements to local government administration; the involvement of traditional institutions in contemporary governance; promoting human rights; ensuring gender equity and inclusion in governance; the devolution and distribution of powers; the structure of our federation; and concerns related to security and policing.” He was represented by the Senator representing Akwa Ibom North East, Aniekan Bassey.

Several interest groups presented their memoranda at the Zonal public hearing. Issues covered included state creation, Local Government autonomy, gender inclusion, role of traditional rulers, among others.

