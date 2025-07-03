We will not tolerate violent crimes in Igbo land – IPOB warns

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), while reacting to the recent escalation of violent crimes in the Southeast zone, warned Thursday that it would not tolerate any form of violent crimes or disorder in Igbo land.

Sounding the note of warning through its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, the movement reiterated that, “Our leadership hereby issues a stern and unequivocal public warning to all persons, groups, or individuals, whether self-acclaimed commanders, agitators, or enforcers, who are, directly or indirectly, attempting to exploit our just cause to foment violence, commit atrocities, or destabilize our homeland under any guise.

“In recent weeks, we have observed with grave concern a disturbing escalation of insecurity in parts of the South-East and South South, including kidnappings in Enugu and Imo States, gruesome killings of civilians and security agents in Abia and Anambra, and the indiscriminate extortion of traders and commuters in Ebonyi State. These heinous acts, carried out by both state and non-state actors, are completely antithetical to the ideals and philosophy of IPOB.

“Let it be known to all and sundry that neither Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu nor the leadership structure of IPOB, from the Directorate of State (DOS) to the last unit coordinator across the globe, has sanctioned any form of disturbance, violence, or criminal operation in Biafra land.

Our leader has consistently called for total calm, restraint, and strategic focus as we approach the decisive conclusion of his ongoing legal battle.

“We reiterate in the clearest terms possible: IPOB is not, and has never been, a violent organization. Our strategy for the peaceful and lawful restoration of Biafra is anchored on legal instruments, diplomatic engagement, referenda, and mass mobilization—not bloodshed, criminality, or coercion.

“Those who carry out kidnappings, assassinations, arson, or extortion in the name of Biafra are not part of IPOB. They are enemies of our people, enemies of the Biafra restoration project. Let no criminal hide behind the revered name of IPOB to commit evil. Let no cultist, bandit, political thug, or state-sponsored killer parade as a freedom fighter. IPOB has zero tolerance for criminality.

“Anybody enforcing sit-at-home orders without IPOB authorization is not one of us.Anybody who abducts or kills innocent civilians, security agents, or traditional rulers is not one of us. Anybody intimidating traders, commuters, or students in the name of Biafra is a saboteur, not a patriot. We have also taken note of state-induced violence and black operations designed to implicate IPOB, especially in areas where government agents stage attacks or deploy counter-insurgency forces to terrorize civilians.

” These tactics have been used repeatedly to demonize our movement and justify the continued detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in defiance of court orders and international law.

We must not fall for these traps. We must remain vigilant, focused, and grounded in truth. IPOB was established to protect our people, not endanger them.

The oath we swore is to defend Biafra land and its people, not to destroy lives or disrupt economic activities.

“Let this message echo in every village, town, and diaspora unit: IPOB is a disciplined movement. We do not kill. We do not kidnap. We do not burn our communities. We do not operate in secrecy. We do not compel obedience through terror.

“Those perpetrating violence in our name are either government operatives in disguise or misguided elements who will be exposed, disowned, and decisively dealt with.

“This is a critical moment in our journey to freedom. We urge all IPOB family members, supporters, and well-meaning Biafrans to remain peaceful, law-abiding, and unwavering in their loyalty to Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Let us not sabotage our own struggle by allowing criminals and enemies to infiltrate our ranks.

“Any act of violence from this point forward will be treated as a betrayal of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and a direct sabotage of the Biafran cause,” IPOB further warned.

