Toronto Nigerian Lions Club Welcomes New President, Lion Pius Idiakheua, as the New Lions Year Begins

The Toronto Nigerian Lions Club, proudly known as the first all-Nigerian Lions Club outside Nigeria, announces the official commencement of its new leadership with Lion Pius Idiakheua assuming office as Club President on July 1st, 2025. His tenure marks the beginning of a new Lions year filled with renewed energy, vision, and commitment to service.

Lion Pius Idiakheua, a seasoned accountant, outstanding banker, and accomplished administrator, brings to the role not only professional expertise but also a deep passion for humanitarian service. A Charter member of the Toronto Nigerian Lions Club family, he has demonstrated unwavering dedication to community service and leadership. As president, he is set to lead a dynamic team of service-driven individuals determined to expand the club’s impact both in Canada and abroad.

In his inaugural remarks, Lion Pius expressed heartfelt gratitude for the opportunity to serve, paying tribute to the remarkable efforts of past leaders. He acknowledged the accomplishments of his immediate predecessor and that of the charter presidents who laid a strong foundation for the club’s growth and relevance in the community.

Looking ahead, President Idiakheua outlined his administration’s focus areas, which include:

Youth Empowerment

Childhood Cancer Awareness and Support

Hunger Relief and Food Security

Environmental Sustainability

Diabetes Awareness and Prevention

Vision Care and Outreach

Disaster Relief

Humanitarian Relief Initiatives

He emphasized the club’s commitment to making a lasting difference in the lives of individuals and families, especially among underserved communities.

Lion Pius also announced that the official details of his formal installation ceremony will be shared in the coming days. Meanwhile, he extended an open invitation to individuals, community members, organizations, and potential partners to join hands with the Toronto Nigerian Lions Club in service, or to explore what it means to become a Lion.

For further information, collaboration inquiries, or membership interest, please contact:

Marketing & Communication Chairperson

Herbert Ehebha

647-807-2872

torontonigerianlions@gmail.com