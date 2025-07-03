Tinubu: Road project not just about building roads but building capacity , creating jobs

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reiterated that the inaugurated project is not just about building roads but also about building capacity, creating jobs, and fostering a sense of ownership and pride within communities.

President Tinubu stated this when he commissioned the dualized and upgraded Ushafa to War College Army checkpoint roads and other ancillary roads in the Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The President, who was represented by the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, emphasized that the project is a tangible expression of the government’s commitment to inclusive growth and sustainable development.

“Beyond the concrete and asphalt, beyond the tar and steel, this project, like the others we have commissioned across the nation, is a tangible expression of the Bola Tinubu administration’s commitment to inclusive growth and sustainable development”.

The President highlighted that the road project will transform a path of frustration into a corridor of opportunity, easing traffic congestion and breathing new life into economic activities.

“For too long, the journey between Ushafa and the War College Army checkpoint has been a test of endurance. Every commuter, every trader, every student, and every health worker who has traveled this road has borne the burden of delay and difficulties. That story changes today. With this project, we have transformed a path of frustration into a corridor of opportunity”.

These dualized and upgraded roads will not only ease traffic congestion but also breathe new life into economic activities, improve access to education and healthcare, and uplift the overall quality of life for the good people of Ushafa, Bwari, and the neighboring communities”.

President Tinubu commended the decision to award the project to an indigenous contractor, citing the administration’s belief in the competence and resilience of Nigerian professionals and businesses.

“This entire project was awarded to an indigenous contractor, and that decision by the administration was deliberate. It was born out of our belief in the competence, resilience, and ingenuity of Nigerian professionals and businesses.”

“We are not just building roads; we are building capacity. We are creating jobs. We are fostering a sense of ownership and pride within our communities. And, above all, we are demonstrating unequivocally that, given the right support and enabling environment, Nigerian contractors can deliver infrastructure that rivals the best in the world”.

“This project, therefore, is not just a success story of development. It is a clear declaration that the Nigerian spirit is alive, capable, and ready to deliver excellence”.

The President commissioned the road project, describing it as a call to action and an invitation to all Nigerians to join hands in building a Nigeria where every community is connected, every business thrives, and every citizen enjoys a life of dignity and opportunity.

In his remark, the FCT Minister, Barr Nyesom Wike, expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for his support to the FCT Administration. He disclosed that the road project was awarded to a local contractor, Abdul Val, and commended the contractor for delivering the project within the agreed timeframe.

Wike emphasized that the project is a testament to the government’s commitment to encouraging local content and building capacity within the country.

In her goodwill message, FCT Minister of State, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to ensuring that no part of the nation is left behind in the march towards progress.

She highlighted that the President’s support has been instrumental in opening up new corridors of growth and development across the territory.

Mahmoud emphasized that the administration is dedicated to working tirelessly to bring more dividends of democracy to every part of the FCT. She assured that the government will continue to prioritize development projects that benefit all residents, regardless of their location.

The Minister’s remarks underscore the government’s commitment to promoting inclusive development and ensuring that all parts of the FCT are connected and empowered.

