Press Conference on upcoming zonal ,Nat’l Public hearing of constitution review at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

L-R… Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives and Chairman House Committee on Constitution Review. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, members of the Committee, Hon. Kingsley Chinda, Hon. Ibrahim Isiaka Ayokunle, Hon. Kafilat Ogbara, a press conference on the upcoming zonal and National public hearing of the constitution review at the National Assembly in Abuja yesterday.

L-R… House Leader and Deputy Chairman House committee on Constitution review, Prof. Julius Ihonvbere, Deputy Speaker and Chairman House committee on Constitution Review.Hon. Benjamin Kalu, members of the Committee, Hon. Kingsley Chinda and Hon. Ibrahim Isiaka Ayokunle, during a press conference on the Upcoming zonal and National public hearing of the constitution review at the National Assembly in Abuja yesterday.PHOTOS: Anayo Opara.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2