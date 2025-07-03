25.8 C
July 3, 2025
Champion Newspapers LTD
Politics

Peter Obi joins ADC, dumps Labour Party

by Peter Anayo0421

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has formally dumped the LP.

He had joined the Opposition Coalition under the platform of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, to challenge President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

The coalition on Wednesday adopted the ADC as its new platform with former Senate President, David Mark as interim national chairman and Rauf Aregbesola as secretary.

Obi said that the decision to quit the LP was not taken lightly.

Reacting in a statement on his 𝕏 handle on Thursday morning, apparently in response to LP’s 48-hour ultimatum to resign, Obi said the coalition’s commitment was to sacrifice and work together towards the 2027 general elections.

According to him, the coalition would ensure that Nigeria got a competent, capable, and compassionate leadership.

The decision to adopt the ADC he said, came from deep reflection on “where we are as a country and what must be done to move forward.”

His statement read: “Yesterday, the coalition members formally adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the 2027 Nigeria General Elections with Distinguished Senator David Mark serving as the National Chairman and H.E. Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola serving as the National Secretary.

“Our commitment is to sacrifice and work together towards the 2027 General Elections, ensuring that Nigeria gets a competent, capable, and compassionate leadership that will prioritise the nation’s future by putting the welfare of Nigerians first.

“This decision was not made lightly. It comes from deep reflection on where we are as a country and what must be done to move forward.

“No one group can change Nigeria alone. To dismantle the structures that keep our people in poverty and insecurity, we must build bridges, not walls, even when those bridges are uneasy.”

 

