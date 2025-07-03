Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Peter Rufai dies at 61

Peter Rufai, a 61-year-old, passed away on Thursday morning, July 3, 2025, according to a report on Radio Nigeria

A prince of Idimu, Lagos State, Rufai, died after a long illness that kept him out of the public eye for some time.

Meanwhile, the family is yet to announce his death, but a top Lagos State Government official confirmed it.

Regarded as one of Nigeria’s greatest goalkeepers, the former Stationery Stores and Go Ahead Eagles shot stopper had an illustrious career, earning 65 caps for the national team, including appearances in two World Cups and the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) triumph.

He also played for Femo Scorpions of Eruwa, Oyo State, alongside Mutiu Adepoju.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2