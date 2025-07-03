FG deploys nurses to Jamaica to bridge professional, educational gap

The Federal Government (FG) on Wednesday deployed four Technical Aid Volunteers (TAC) Specialist Nurses to Jamaica as a soft power diplomacy to bridge both the educational and professional gaps.

The orientation and deployment exercise was organised for the volunteers by the Nigerian Technical Aid Corps (NTAC) in Abuja.

Dr Yusuf Yakub, the Director-General (DG) of NTAC, said that it was a proud moment in the history of Nigeria’s traditional cooperation in the people-people diplomacy.

Yakub, represented by Ambassador Saidu Mohammed, the Deputy Director of Admin, said that since the establishment in 1987, NTAC had stood as a shining example of what purposeful South-South cooperation could achieve.

“This moment is not only the culmination of months of planning, coordination, and dedication, it is a process which began last year.

“It is a testament to Nigeria’s unwavering commitment to sharing knowledge, skills and expertise with our brothers and sisters across the world.

“Through this unique programme, Nigeria has continued to deploy her best and brightest professionals to countries that require technical support, thereby strengthening institutions, building local capacity, and fostering enduring bonds of friendships.

“Today’s deployment is particularly significant because it involves our healthcare professionals of specialist nurses and nurse educators who represent the backbone of any resilient healthcare system,” he said.

According to him, the mission to Jamaica will support the delivery of essential health services and also mentor local healthcare personnel, thereby building capacity that will benefit communities for years to come.

He urged the volunteers to carry themselves as worthy ambassadors of Nigeria, as they were not only selected as professionals but for their dedication, compassion and readiness to serve humanity beyond borders.

Amb. Zakari Usman, the Director of Programmes for NTAC, urged the volunteers to embrace the experience fully and to serve with dedication, humility, and integrity.

Usman, represented by Fehintola Adebowale, the Assistant Director, Programmes, urged the TAC volunteers to be respectful of local customs and cultures.

He urged the volunteers to be mindful of their actions and contributions which would not only reflect on them but on Nigeria as a whole.

Dr Chukwu Ndu, a Psychiatric Nursing Consultant and the Team Lead of the TAC volunteers, said that his team would serve as worthy ambassadors in their host community.

Ms Alu David, a Public Health Nurse, Midwife and Nurse Educator, said that it was a dream come true as the process has been long and tedious.

“This is really a rare opportunity for me, that I will not take for granted and I hope to make Nigeria proud and above all make my dear profession proud in the host community.”

Dr Umar Jubril, a Nursing Educator, said that the team would not let the agency down.

Jubril lauded the Federal Government for sustaining the programme for over 38 years. (NAN)

