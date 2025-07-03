Emeka Vitalis Obi Engages Stakeholders at Ministry’s Exhibition Stand during NOG 2025

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Dr. Emeka Vitalis Obi, mni, made a notable appearance at the Ministry’s exhibition stand on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, as part of activities at the ongoing 24th Nigeria Oil and Gas (NOG) Conference and Exhibition.

Held under the theme; “Accelerating Energy Progress through Investment, Global Partnerships & Innovation,” this year’s NOG Conference has attracted major players and thought leaders from across the global energy value chain.

Dr. Obi’s visit to the exhibition stand underscored his dedication to fostering a collaborative and performance-driven civil service. While at the stand, he interacted warmly with staff of the Ministry, commending their efforts in effectively communicating key reforms, initiatives, and investment opportunities within Nigeria’s oil and gas landscape.

He expressed satisfaction with the level of professionalism and enthusiasm demonstrated by the team, noting that such engagements are vital to projecting the Ministry’s vision and reinforcing public confidence in its reform agenda.

He also took time to interface with industry stakeholders who visited the stand, reiterating the Ministry’s commitment to transparency, innovation, and investor engagement as key pillars of Nigeria’s energy transition strategy.

The Ministry’s active participation in NOG 2025 reflects its ongoing drive to reposition Nigeria’s petroleum sector as a hub for responsible energy investment, backed by robust policies and strong institutional leadership.