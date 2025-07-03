25.8 C
Buhari hospitalized in London

by Peter Anayo098

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has reportedly fallen ill and is receiving medical treatment in London, United Kingdom.

Buhari was President of Nigeria from May 29, 2015, to May 29 2023 – serving two terms as President.

Sources close to his family told Premium Times that Buhari initially travelled to the United Kingdom for what was described as a routine medical check-up, but subsequently took ill.

“There are conflicting reports about when exactly he became unwell,” a source said.

“Some say he fell ill in Nigeria and was flown out. Others insist he only took ill after arriving in London for regular medical checks.”

This information was confirmed by Buhari’s former Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu.

He said: “Following your enquiry, I wish to state as follows: It is true that the former president, Muhammadu Buhari, is unwell. He has been receiving treatment in the UK.

“You would recall he made it known that he was going for his annual medical check-up. He became ill there, but I am happy to announce to you that he is doing well in his recovery while receiving treatment. We pray for his healthy recovery.”

However, both Shehu and the sources failed to disclose Buhari’s ailment and the identity of the hospital where he is being treated.

 

