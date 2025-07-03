Baro Inland Port: Reps Committee pledge to revive abandoned national asset

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

In a renewed resolve to bring Nigeria’s inland waterway infrastructure back to life, the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on the Rehabilitation and Operationalisation of the Baro Inland Port has held its inaugural meeting, with its chairman, Hon. Saidu Abdullahi, outlined a bold mandate to transform decades of unfulfilled promises into tangible action.

Speaking at the inaugural meeting of the Committee on Wednesday, at the National Assembly Complex, Hon. Abdullahi emphasized the critical importance of moving beyond rhetoric to concrete efforts that will see the Baro Port, located in Niger State, fully operational, restoring its historical role as a vital economic artery in Nigeria’s logistics network.

“This committee is tasked with converting the endless talk over the years into real action. Baro Inland Port is a sleeping giant, and our job is to wake it,” he said.

Abdullahi recalled the rich history of the Baro Inland Port, which served as a strategic logistics hub during the colonial era. Back then, Agricultural produce from northern Nigeria was transported through a seamless multimodal system, via rail to Baro and then by inland waterways to the coastal ports.

However, the post-independence focus on oil revenues and road infrastructure led to a sharp decline in inland waterway investments. This neglect, he noted, has come at a cost not only economically, but also in terms of environmental sustainability and road infrastructure longevity.

To highlight the untapped potential of inland ports, Hon. Abdullahi drew from international examples. He recounted a recent visit to China’s Yangtze River Port, which stretches over 6,100 kilometers and hosts vibrant commercial activity. Likewise, he referenced the Mississippi River Port system in the United States, which spans more than 12,000 miles and supports trade across 31 states.

“These examples are proof that inland waterways can be the backbone of national logistics. If countries like China and the U.S. have built prosperity around such systems, Nigeria too must rise to the occasion,” he said.

According to Hon. Abdullahi, three major components currently preventing the Baro Inland Port from becoming operational are, the dredging of the capital channel, ensuring navigability for vessels along the river; rail connectivity between Baro and Minna, linking the port to the larger national rail grid; and access roads to the port, providing viable land routes for cargo movement.

“All necessary operational equipment has already been procured by the federal government. What remains is to fix these three key issues so the port can start functioning as designed,” he said.

The committee’s role, he explained, is to coordinate relevant stakeholders, diagnose the roadblocks, and engineer collaborative solutions that will make the port viable again.

In addressing the broader question of infrastructure financing, Hon. Abdullahi stressed that Nigeria cannot rely solely on public funds.

He argued that government alone cannot carry that burden.

“The reality is that we must explore innovative financing and private-sector partnerships. If we continue waiting for government budgets alone, we won’t achieve even half of what’s needed,” he said.

He advocated for exploring investment windows, development finance institutions, and public-private partnerships (PPPs) to help revive infrastructure like the Baro Port and others.

Abdullahi expressed confidence that the committee’s work will not only revamp the Baro Port but also serve as a national model for how to successfully plan and execute infrastructure revival.

“With the quality and diversity of members drawn from all six geopolitical zones, this committee is well-equipped to deliver. What we build here can become a reference point for future projects across Nigeria,” he said.

He called on the media to play a key role in amplifying the conversation and holding all parties accountable throughout the process.

“This is serious work. We’ll be depending on you to give this assignment the visibility it deserves. Let’s revive Baro together, for commerce, for communities, and for the country,” he said.

Abdullahi thanked participants and announced that the committee would soon roll out a comprehensive engagement plan.

The lawmaker said a technical committee which would help them in achieving their mandate, had been commissioned.

The work-plan of the Committee was adopted at the meeting.

Members emphasized the need for regional alignment and strategic planning, particularly around attracting global shipping lines, to ensure the success of the long-abandoned facility.

Former Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase, one of the committee members, noted the importance of understanding the full scope of the project and its regional significance.

“This project is not just for Niger State; we’re speaking as representatives of Nigeria. When discussing the Baro Port, it’s important to be clear that it’s not just for Niger or even Nigeria. The project has the potential to serve the wider Northern African sub-region. That’s the original conception behind it,” he said.

He urged members and consultants to frame the project in national terms during engagements.

“When presenting to this parliament, we must speak as Nigerians, not locals. I know it’s easy to get carried away by enthusiasm, but let’s not water down the national significance of this discussion,” he said.

Another member of the Committee and Chairman of the House Committee on Customs, Hon Leke Abejide, raised a technical but critical concern over the lack of incentives for major shipping lines, which has caused similar ports across Nigeria to fail.

“We’ve seen this happen with other ports, Calabar, Warri. They failed because planners didn’t factor in incentives for shipping lines. No port can thrive if shipping companies don’t see value in using it,” he said.

He pointed to global examples and success stories like the Lagos Free Trade Zone, which secured operations from one of the world’s major shipping lines. That move, he explained, created a ripple effect, forcing other lines to compete and increasing traffic at the port.

“You don’t need to attract everyone at once. Target one major shipping lines and let them drive initial operations. Others will follow. That’s what was done in Lagos, and it worked. It wasn’t done in Calabar, and the result is what we see today.”

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2