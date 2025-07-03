Akwa Ibom: 7 PDP Reps,1 YPP member defect to APC

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The gale of defections in the nation’s political landscape has taken a new turn as seven federal lawmakers elected into the House of Representatives under the platform of Peoples Democratic Party PDP from Akwa-Ibom State have defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress APC.

Also, another federal lawmaker who was also elected into the House alongside the seven federal lawmakers during the 2023 general elections under the platform of Young Progressives Party YPP has also jumped ship and defected to the ruling party.

The lawmakers are Hon. Etteh Okpolupm Ikpong representing Eket/Onna/Edit Eket/Ibeno Federal Constituency; Hon. Ekpo Paul Asuquo Etinam/Nsit Ubiim Federal Constituency; Hon.Odudoh Uduak Alphonsus Ikot Abasi/ Mkpat Enin/ Eastern Obolo Federal Constituency; Hon. Okon Ime Bassey Itu/Ibiono Ibom Federal Constituency.

Others are Hon. Martins Esin Oron/Mbo/ Okobo/ Udung Uko/ Urue/ Offiong/Oruko Federal Constituency; Hon. Idem Unyime Josiah Ukanafun/ Oruk Anam Federal Constituency and Hon. Essiet Mark Udo Uyo/ Uruan/ Nsit Atai/ Ibesokpo /Asutan Federal Constituency.

The lawmaker who defected from the YPP to the All Progressives Congress, APC, is Hon. Ukpongudo Emmanuel Effiong, representing Ikono/Ini Federal Constituency of the state in the green chamber.

The defecting lawmakers in their separate letters addressed to me Speaker of the House, Rt.Hon Tajudeen Abbas which he read at plenary, said that their defection to the APC from their former political parties was due to unending crisis in these parties.

Some of the lawmaker added that their decision on the defection was taken after extensive consultations with party leaders and constituents.

Nonetheless, the House Minority Leader Hon. Kingsley Chinda has called on the House presiding officer to declare the seats of the defecting lawmakers vacant.

The lawmaker dismissed the allusion to crisis in the PDP by these lawmakers saying that the latest Supreme Court ruling had affirmed that there is no crisis in the party.

He added that the Speaker should toe the path of honour by asking the decampees to vacate their seats in accordance with section 68 of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria as amended.

