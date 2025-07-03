2027: Sanwo-Olu, Obasa, others say ADC is stillborn, lacks capacity to deliver

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa and other chieftains of All Progressives Congress, APC have described the African Democratic Congress, ADC as a stillborn party that lacks capability to unseat the ruling party.

A former President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in 2023, Peter Obi, former Governors of Kaduna, Nasir El-rufai, Osun, Rauf Aregbesola, Rivers, Rotimi Amaechi and other notable politicians across parties, on Wednesday, unveiled ADC to unseat President Bola Tinubu come 2027.

However, Sanwo-Olu and others gave the remarks during APC megal rally (Lagos West 1, Senatorial District) at Ifako Mini Stadium, Lagos, saying the new party cannot take power from the ruling.

The rally was part of the campaign strategies ahead of the Local Government elections scheduled to take place on July 12 across the 57 council areas of the State.

Sanwo-Olu who was represented by his Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat said, “We are proud of our party, what we need to do is to make Asiwaju proud by July 12. Your PVC is the power to prove that day.

“You can see that there are fundamental achievements by the President as well as the achievements being recorded at the State level in Lagos State.

“We are the only party in Lagos State. Go out and mobilize your neighbours. The President is re-engineering our country. We are the party of the people and we are proud of this.

“The local government is the foundation, so we will deliver and then come victorious in 2027,” he stated.

The Governor added, “All the candidates are here, they are people you know, they are not imoort, so give them support.”

Obasa said, “The essence of coming here today is to ensure we deliver. So reach out to the people of Lagos irrespective of tribes and religions. You can see here we have the Igbos, Hausas and South-South.

“So success is ours. The other parties in Nigeria are in disarray, they are just flexing muscles. Umbrella is torn. Even the ADC is paperweight.”

The Speaker argued that “When a woman is conceived, it takes nine months for the womb to grow and after delivery, you need to nurture the baby to maturity, so whatever they are putting together in ADC is irrelevant.”

He explained that the President has been doing well to ensure dividends of democracy get to the people.

He also advised the members to get their PVC ready and charged them to mobilize for the party’s victory.

Senator Ganiyu Olanrewaju Solomon, GOS asked the members to embark on door to door campaign, saying “APC will continue to win and win over again.

A member of the House of Representatives, Abiodun Faleke stated that there is no other parties in Lagos, saying “All other political parties are confusionists. They are just eager to take power.”

A Leader of the party who is a member of the Governance Advisory Council, GAC, Prince Rabiu Oluwa said initially when the President came up with reforms, there were pains, noting “You can see now things are beginning to take shape.”

He added, “You party members should come out en masse to vote and mobilize, don’t say results have been written, because we are ready to prove APC is in charge in Lagos State.”

