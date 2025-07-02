24.7 C
Lagos
July 2, 2025
Trending now

Chris Eremosele, Aniekan Ubom, Mohammed Dantata & Others Inducted Into Membership Of…

Apostle E U Johnson Charges TACTS 20th Combined Convocation Graduands To Be…

 Tinubu commissions new Road in FCT, emphasizes importance of infrastructure development

Service of Songs , Tributes for late Mrs Arit Adesuwa Igiebor, died…

We have our Bold Plan on Energy Transition, Corporate Governance for Incremental…

Wike’s aid denies allegations of land allocation to minister’s children, call it…

Industry leaders applaud Renaissance brand unveiling at NOG 2025

Loneliness responsible for 871,000 deaths yearly – WHO

Shell Companies in Nigeria commended for elaborate exhibition at Nigeria Oil and…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, July 2, 2025

Champion Newspapers LTD
News

Wike’s aid denies allegations of land allocation to minister’s children, call it “sponsored blackmail”

by Peter Anayo0117

 

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

 

The Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lere Olayinka, has denied allegations that the Minister’s children have been allocated land in the FCT.

 

In a statement on Tuesday, Olayinka described the allegations as “sponsored blackmail” that has failed.

 

Olayinka explained that land was duly allocated to Jordan Farms and Estates Limited, a company registered in Nigeria, but none of the Minister’s children are directors of the company.

 

He challenged the purveyors of the false stories to publish the names of the company owners, which are available at the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

 

The SSA argued that having a similar name to a company or entity does not imply ownership. He used the example of his own name, Lere Olayinka, and the existence of Lere Local Government in Kaduna State, to illustrate that similarity in names does not confer ownership.

 

Olayinka emphasized that the Minister will continue to focus on developmental efforts in the FCT, in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda.

 

He described the allegations as a failed attempt to blackmail the Minister and urged those behind the false stories to put more effort into their claims.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Tinubu’s cost- cutting measures, mere window dressing- Timi Frank

Editor

Customs decorateS 28 newly promoted personnel in Enugu/Anambra/Ebonyi Command

Editor

Nnewi Chamber of Commerce applauds Soludo’s administration for infrastructure development

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO