Wike’s aid denies allegations of land allocation to minister’s children, call it “sponsored blackmail”

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lere Olayinka, has denied allegations that the Minister’s children have been allocated land in the FCT.

In a statement on Tuesday, Olayinka described the allegations as “sponsored blackmail” that has failed.

Olayinka explained that land was duly allocated to Jordan Farms and Estates Limited, a company registered in Nigeria, but none of the Minister’s children are directors of the company.

He challenged the purveyors of the false stories to publish the names of the company owners, which are available at the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

The SSA argued that having a similar name to a company or entity does not imply ownership. He used the example of his own name, Lere Olayinka, and the existence of Lere Local Government in Kaduna State, to illustrate that similarity in names does not confer ownership.

Olayinka emphasized that the Minister will continue to focus on developmental efforts in the FCT, in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda.

He described the allegations as a failed attempt to blackmail the Minister and urged those behind the false stories to put more effort into their claims.