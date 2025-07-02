 Tinubu commissions new Road in FCT, emphasizes importance of infrastructure development

Favour Ishember, Abuja

President Ahmed Bola Tinubu had hinted that the modernization of cities is a testament to a government’s seriousness and purposefulness, as he commissioned the newly constructed Connector Road CN-8, known as Asuquo Okon, and other connected roads in the Dakibiyu District of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

President Tinubu, who dropped this hint at the inauguration ceremony on Tuesday,highlighted that infrastructure is not just about concrete and steel but a persuasive advertisement of leadership, order, and vision. He stated that a modern city inspires confidence, attracts investment, and restores the dignity of its citizens.

“It gives me immense pleasure to be here today for the official commissioning of the newly constructed Connector Road CN-8, known as Asuquo Okon and other connected roads in the Dakibiyu District of our beloved Federal Capital Territory.

“These roads, stretching from the bustling Arterial Road N-5, better known as Obafemi Awolowo in Jabi District, to the vibrant Arterial Road N-1, the Olushegun Obasanjo way here in Dakibiyu are a vital artery of this beautiful city. They are a bold signature of our commitment to urban renewal and economic revitalization”.

“For too long, inadequate infrastructure has choked the aspirations of these areas. Today, we tear down that wall. Today, we breathe life into communities long waiting to be seen, long waiting to be served”.

“The dividends of this project are immediate and enduring. Communities will flourish, congestion will ease, and most critically, livelihoods will thrive. Shops will open, markets will thrive, children will return to school faster, emergency services will arrive quicker”.

The President, who was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, reiterated that the commissioning of the road is not just about completing a project but a grand reassurance that cities must work for their people and that a functioning capital is the foundation of a functioning nation.

“There is no louder proof of a government’s seriousness than the modernization of its cities. When a city works, when its roads are paved, when its lights are on, and when its traffic flows smoothly, it tells the world that its government is not just present but purposeful”.

“Infrastructure, after all, is not just about concrete and steel. It is the most persuasive advertisement of leadership, of order, and of vision”.

The President emphasized that the road project is a manifestation of the Renewed Hope Agenda, which translates policy into progress. He stated that the road will breathe life into communities, ease congestion, and improve livelihoods.

“This is what we mean when we speak of Renewed Hope. Not lofty rhetoric, but practical impact. Not policy for the sake of politics, but policy translated into progress.

“This is Renewed Hope poured into concrete and paved across kilometers. Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, our vision for Abuja is not limited to its glittering center. We are equally committed to its outskirts, to its margins, to its hidden corners where dreams often struggle to break”.

“Every road we build, every bridge we complete, every community we connect is a firm step towards a more inclusive, more equitable Nigeria.The capital of this great nation must reflect the strength and dignity of all who call it home”.

The President paid tribute to the FCT Minister, Barrister Nyesom Wike, for his sense of urgency in executing the project.

” I must, at this point, pay tribute to the Honorable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barrister Nyesom Wike whose sense of urgency in the execution of these projects is well known to Nigerians.

We thank you and your entire team at the FCTA for this outstanding work”.

President Tinubu stressed that his administration remains steadfast in its support for the FCTA, and will continue to provide the resources, policy backing, and institutional cooperation needed to ensure that projects like this are delivered on time and to the highest standards.

“Our goal is to build a capital that works for everyone. So as we commission this road, let it be a symbol not just of connectivity but of commitment, not just of movement but of momentum”

“This is the Nigeria we are building together, where governance is felt in everyday life and where every citizen, no matter how distant from the corridors of power, feels a warm embrace of purposeful readership”.

The FCT Minister, Barrister Nyesom Wike, in his remark earlier, expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for his support to the FCT Administration. He disclosed that the road project was flagged off in October last year and commended the contractor for delivering the project within the agreed timeframe.

The Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Yunana, provided an overview of the project. He highlighted that the road project is a vital artery of the city and a bold signature of the government’s commitment to urban renewal and economic revitalization.

The commissioning of the newly constructed road in the FCT is a significant milestone in the government’s efforts to improve infrastructure and promote economic development.

The President’s remarks underscore the importance of infrastructure development in building a modern and functional city. The event highlights the government’s commitment to delivering practical impact and translating policy into progress.