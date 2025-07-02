24.7 C
Lagos
July 2, 2025
Service of Songs , Tributes for late Mrs Arit Adesuwa Igiebor, died at 70 years wife of Mr. Nosa Igiebor, founding Editor-in-Chief, Tell Communications

by Peter Anayo0127

 Husband of the deceased, Mr. Nosa Igiebor (4th left), in a picture with his children. During the Service of Songs and Tributes for late Mrs Arit Adesuwa Igiebor.

L-R… Former Editor, Tell Magazine, Stella Sawyerr; Publisher, The Source Magazine, Comfort Obi; Former Director, Lagos State, Ministry of Information, Toro Oladipo and Mr. Nosa Igiebor.

L-r…Publisher: Business Day Newspapers, Mr  Frank Aigbogun: former Editor-in-Chief, Champion Newspapers Limited, Mr Emma Agu; Husband of the deceased, Founding Editor–in–Chief Tell Magazine, Mr Nosa Igiebor; Publisher of source magazine Dame Comfort Obi and Mr Solly Abu, during the farewell reception of late Mrs Arit  Adesuwa igiebor, who died at 70 years held at Balmoral Convention Center , Sheraton hotel Ikeja Lagos on 28/6/2025.

L-r …Director Tender Palms School Maryland, Omole Magdalene; Husband of the deceased, Founding Editor–in–Chief Tell Magazine, Mr Nosa Igiebor; CEO Ray Okoye Foundation (Iyom Okwesilieze), Chief (Mrs) Christy Ray–Okoye; her husband, Chief Sir Ray Okoye (Onowu of Ifitedunu) during the farewell reception of late Mrs Arit  Adesuwa Igiebor.

L-R… Dr Tinyan Okumbo; Mr Moses Omoroye; Husband of the deceased, Mr. Nosa Igiebor, Editor-in-Chief, Tell Communications; Sam Bello; and Mr Tony Afokhai.

L-r…Husband of the deceased, Founding Editor, in–Chief Tell Magazine, Mr Nosa Igiebor; CEO /Editor-in-Chief, National Daily Newspapers Nigeria, Mr Sylvester  Ebhodaghe;  his wife, Princess Oze Ebhodaghe. During the farewell reception of late Mrs Arit  Adesuwa Igiebor.

Husband of the deceased, Founding Editor–in–Chief Tell Magazine, Mr Nosa Igiebor (middle), posing with Children grand grandchildren and Members of their Family. During the farewell reception of late Mrs Arit  Adesuwa Igiebor.

The Children consoling their Father, Mr Nosa Igiebor, during the funeral Service.

 

Friends of the family pose with Former Staff of Tell Magazine, during the farewell reception of late Mrs Arit  Adesuwa Igiebor.

The Corp Bearer carrying the Corps of late Mrs Arit Adesuwa Igiebor, wife of  Mr. Nosa Igiebor,  founding Editor-in-Chief, Tell Communications during the  Service of Songs farewell reception of late Mrs Arit  Adesuwa Igiebor, held at the Chapel, Ikoyi Vaults& Gardens, Lagos on 27/6/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

