My administration will borrow for investment, not consumption – Gov. Alex Otti

STEVE UNEGBU, Umuahia

The Governor of Abia State, Dr Alex Otti, has disclosed that his administration would only borrow for investments when the need arises and not for consumption, making it clear that Abia State under him is yet to borrow in the last 2 years and a month that he has presided over the affairs of the State.

‎Governor Otti made this known during the welcome dinner organized by the Abia State Government for the Abia State Global Economic Advisory Council, ushering in the beginning of the 2025 mid-year retreat for the appointees of the Government.

‎

‎The Governor was reacting to false claims of the opposition that he has been borrowing to run the State, drawing their attention to the recently published Debt profile report by the Debt Management Office (DMO), a Federal Agency that put Abia first among the States that reduced their debts between March 2024 and March 2025.

According to the DMO report, within the period under review, Abia reduced its public debt exposure by 57.20%, the highest reduction across the country.

‎

‎“There is nothing wrong with criticizing the Government, but you must criticize with facts. Opinions are free but facts are sacred.

‎“Some people have come out to say that we are borrowing; they are lying. Did I borrow from them? I saw a report yesterday that says that 26 out of the 36 States have actually reduced loans in the last 12 months and Abia came first, having reduced its debt profile by 57.20% in one year,” Dr. Otti disclosed

‎

‎Speaking further, he said, “So, when we say we have not borrowed, we know what we are talking about. But that we have not borrowed doesn’t mean we will not borrow. We will borrow when we need to borrow. We will borrow for investments that are regenerative. We will not borrow to eat.

We will not borrow to consume. We will borrow for capital expenditure,” the Governor asserted.

‎

‎The Governor addressed the speculations and reports emanating from some quarters that he was planning to join the APC or the coalition currently being formed by some opposition elements in the country, stating clearly that he is still a member of the labour party with the Supreme Court having resolved the crisis that threatened the survival of the party.

‎

‎“I will just spend a few minutes talking about what some members of the Global Economic Council have been asking me. One of them is the report about 5 Governors decamping to APC… I’m still a member of the Labour Party and I’m not looking for where to decamp to.

‎“The second point is about coalition, and a lot of people have been asking me, are you a member of the coalition? And, my response is, have you seen my name? Have you seen me attending the coalition meetings?

‎

‎“We are just busy doing the work that Abia people have given us. So, we are not attending any coalition meeting, I have not attended any one and nobody has invited me.

‎

‎“I am happy where I am. Yes, we had issues; if you don’t have issues, you are dead… So, you wake up and there is one problem or the other, you solve the problem. You don’t run away from a problem and pretend to have solved it.

‎

‎“When we had our problems, we fought all the way to the Supreme Court and retrieved our party at the Supreme Court. I believe that a few issues that remain would be resolved very soon because the Supreme Court Judgment was very, very clear,” Governor Otti assured.

‎

‎The State Chief Executive disclosed that his administration came to do things right, stressing that, those who don’t want to do things right have no business in his Government. He warned those making noise about stomach infrastructure that Abians are not people who believe in handouts but hard-working people who just need the enabling environment, like good roads, clean environment, etc, to thrive in their businesses and daily endeavours.

‎

‎Speaking further he said that making portable water available to the people is the next thing his administration is dealing with. “We want to get to that level where you open your tap and you have public water running. In the next few weeks, we are going to flag off the water project in Aba around CKC. There is also another one in Umuahia and a lot of other places. We will get there,” the Governor added.

‎

‎Otti also disclosed that his administration has set up a Project Implementation Bureau, headed by an Abia son, Mr. Onyinye Nwosu, who left his job in Canada, where he was working with General Electric (GE), to contribute his quota for the growth and development of the State.

‎

‎Governor Otti thanked Members of the 20-Member Advisory Council for their sacrificial support and contributions, which have helped his administration record the achievements being celebrated within and beyond the State in the last 2 years.

‎“I want to thank everyone who contributed, particularly the Council; anyhow you look at it, everything revolves round the economy… If you get your economy right, every other thing will fall in place.

‎“That’s why we went over and beyond to convince these 20 eggheads who are otherwise busy to guide us and we are lucky that they accepted. And, from all indications, they’ve been here for one year.

They meet every quarter or when the need arises, to come up with ideas, download them and ours is just to implement,” the Governor stated.

‎

‎Earlier in her speech on behalf of the Council, the Co-Chair of the Abia Global Economic Advisory Council, Prof. Ms. Arunma Oteh, said that it was an absolute pleasure to serve in the Economic Advisory Council and an absolute pleasure to see and be part of what has been achieved in Abia. She further stated that Abia is now truly the number one, not just in alphabetical but also in performance order.

‎

‎In his vote of thanks, the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Kenneth Kalu thanked the members of the Council for their sacrifices to help the administration succeed. He explained that the good thing about what the Council is doing is that the results are showing and Abians are very happy.

‎

‎The event equally featured the cutting of a cake marking the first anniversary of establishing the Abia Global Economic Advisory Council. The following members of the Council were present: Prof. Ms. Arunma Oteh – Co-Chair, Mrs. Ifueko Okauru – Chair, M&E Committee, Mr. Victor Onyenkpa – Chair, Financing/roadshow Committee, ⁠Mrs. Ezinwa Okoroafor – Member, Mr. Chidi Ajaegbu – Member, and Dr. Olugbenda Adesida – Member, including members of the State Executive Council and political appointees.