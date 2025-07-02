Lagos Assembly summons Attorney-General, others over Sanwo-Olu’s Executive Order on LG Law

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Tuesday summoned the State Attorney-General, Lawal Pedro (SAN), to appear before the legislature to make clarifications over an Executive Order despite the State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s assent on an existing Law.

Also summoned are Solicitor-General, Commissioner and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs; Ministry of Justice and Director of Litigation.

The invitation follows a letter forwarded to the House by the Solicitor-General and read by the Clerk of the House during plenary.

The letter titled “Lagos State Government: Commencement Order, Local Government Administration Law 2025″ refers to the recent conduct of the APC Local Government Primary election in the State.

The letter stipulates that the Local Government Administration Law should not come into effect until August 4th, 2025.

Describing the Executive Order as delicate and sensitive, Chairman of the Committee on Local Government Administration Chieftaincy Affairs and Rural Development, Hon. Sanni Ganiyu, said that the Local Government Administration Bill 2025 has already been assented to by the Governor, noting that the Law is put together by lawmakers and any attempts to vary it will undermine their legislative duties.

“The sanctity of the Law should be respected”, he insisted.

Hon. Oladipo Ajomale, Chairman, Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, Public Petitions and LASIEC, expressed his surprise at the Order, noting that the Law in question has already been made public since the day of assent by the Governor in May, question the sudden turn around after which it has already been signed.

Hon. Sa’ad Olumoh reiterated that no Executive Order can override a valid Law that has already been assented to by the Governor.

In his submission, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa said that it is an opportunity to test the spirit of the Law, particularly this very Law. “It allows us to test how strong and viable the Law is.”

He further noted that if a Law is challenged, it is an opportunity to look into the process of making it, if truly the lawmakers have done the right thing on the Law.

He emphasized that the process of making law ends with the assent of the Governor on the law; otherwise, where the Governor refuses to grant assent, such a law can be brought back to the Assembly.

In a related development, the House also received a letter from the Otto-Awori Local Government titled “Swearing in of Hon. Abdulkareem Azeez Abioun as the substantive Executive Chairman of Otto-Awori Local Council Development Area”.

The letter stipulates that following the demise of former Chairman, Prince Musibau Ashafa, and the provision of the Law states that the Vice Chairman shall assume the Office of the Chairman upon the death of the Chairman, resignation or removal from Office, to ensure continuity and stability in governance.

However, in light of the provision, the Vice Chairman shall be addressed as the active Chairman which has raised questions on the respect and obedience to the rule of law at the Local Government level.

The Local Government has therefore requested the Assembly to investigate and ensure that Mr. Azeez Abioun is sworn in as the Chairman, Otto Awori LCDA in order to forestall any act of law breaking and order in the State.

Obasa, thereafter, directed the Clerk, Barrister. Olalekan Onafeko to write a letter to the Governor notifying him of the development.

Subsequently, the House invited Mr. Abdulkareem Azeez Abioun, Council Manager, Legal officers, to appear before the House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

In an unrelated development, the Lagos State Geographic Information Service Bill 2023 was read for the third time and Mr. Speaker directed the Clerk of the House to forward a clean copy to Mr. Governor for his assent.