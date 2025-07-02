Lagos, Afreximbank train 253 SMEs on export promotion

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Government, in collaboration with Afreximbank and ImpactHer has begun a six-week training for 253 SMEs to drive export promotion in the State.

Out of the 253 participants, 20 exceptional SMEs are to be selected after the training to participate in Intra Africa Trade Fair, IATF in Algiers, Algeria, slated for September 2025.

The Lagos Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment, Mrs Folashade Ambrose made the disclosure during an opening ceremony of the Export Readiness Training Programme organized by the ministry in partnership with Afreximbank and ImpactHer at Alausa, Ikeja.

Ambrose described the opportunity as a gateway for SMEs for over 1.3 billion consumers, adding it is a chance to engage buyers, investors, partners, and policy influencers from across Africa.

The Commissioner noted that selected trainees will become Lagos’ Export Ambassadors.

Ambrose said, “It is a bold step towards transforming Lagos-based businesses into globally competitive exporters, building wealth, creating jobs, and amplifying the economic prosperity of our great State and Nigeria at large.

“The concept of export readiness is not just a trending term; it is an economic imperative. In an era marked by regional integration and the operationalisation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), we cannot afford to keep our vibrant enterprises confined to domestic markets. Our MSMEs must evolve from local champions to continental contenders.

“Nigeria, and Lagos State in particular, has long been regarded as the economic engine of West Africa. But being an engine is not enough if we are not propelling forward. This programme is the vehicle that will drive us into new markets, beyond borders, and into the centre of intra-African commerce.”

While appreciating Afrexim Bank and ImpactHER for the partnership, the Commissioner noted, “Their collaboration with us on this initiative is timely, strategic, and deeply aligned with the T.H.E.M.E.S+ Development Agenda of Mr. Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, particularly as it pertains to Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy and Driving Inclusive Economic Growth.”

She added, “Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, MSMEs are not just the backbone of Lagos’ economy – they are the lifeblood of innovation, resilience, and inclusivity. They account for over 90 percent of businesses, contribute significantly to employment, and remain a powerful tool for economic democratisation.

“However, many of our MSMEs face challenges that hinder their access to global markets – challenges such as poor packaging, regulatory barriers, lack of export certification, limited financial literacy, and weak market linkages. This week-long training has been meticulously designed to demystify the export process, build practical skills, and create a clear pathway to cross-border trade participation.

“The participants are expected to gain in high-value sessions covering: Export documentation and regulatory compliance; Product packaging and labeling standards for international markets; Trade finance and export credit guarantees; Understanding logistics, customs, and border procedures; Market entry strategies, especially under the AfCFTA; Digital trade and e-commerce opportunities and Gender-responsive exporting for women-led MSMEs.”

The Commissioner explained that with her diversified economy and the largest informal market in sub-Saharan Africa, “Lagos is well-positioned to lead Nigeria’s charge into the global export economy.”

She advised the trainees to see the session as more than just a learning opportunity but a launchpad to position their businesses for the global stage.

The Director, SME Development, Afreximbank, Mr Ody Akhanoba, who spoke virtually from Egypt, said the training offers a critical value chain to drive export promotion.

Akhanoba disclosed that Afreximbank earmarked $18.7bn for SMEs on capacity training in 2024 for 27 countries which included women and youths.

According to him, for year 2025, the bank has budgeted for over 3,000 SMEs for countries, 38 in Africa and seven in Caribbean.

He stressed that the training which is in partnership with Lagos State Government, is a stepping stone for participating SMEs, saying those who are able to distinguish themselves will be carried along through to September and beyond.