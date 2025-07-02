Industry leaders applaud Renaissance brand unveiling at NOG 2025

The Nigerian oil and gas industry turned out in full force on Tuesday to welcome Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited at its official brand unveiling during the ongoing Nigeria Oil and Gas (NOG) Energy Week 2025, held at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre in Abuja.

The unveiling drew applause from key government and industry leaders, including the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri; Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Dr. Ekperikpe Ekpo; Group CEO, NNPC Limited, Mr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari; and the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, Mr. Omatsola Ogbe.

In his message to the NOG delegates, Managing Director and CEO of Renaissance, Tony Attah, said, “Renaissance is more than a name. it is a declaration of a bold ambition. It represents a new era of Nigerian-led energy leadership, a renewed commitment to excellence, and a platform for industrialisation that will translate into jobs, prosperity, and national growth.”

Attah invited stakeholders across the energy value chain to collaborate with Renaissance in delivering on its vision of being Africa’s leading energy company, enabling energy security and industrialisation in a sustainable manner.

Renaissance, according to Attah, is committed to collaboration over competition. He said, “We will work with anyone – public or private, local or global – who shares our belief that Africa’s energy future must be built by Africans, for Africans.”

“We begin this chapter with hope for a more inclusive, resilient, and impactful future,” Attah noted, adding that the company was aligned with the Federal Government’s priorities to increase production, deepen Nigerian content, and unlock the full potential of the country’s energy sector.

Referencing OPEC data, Attah highlighted the urgency of the company’s vision. “Over 600 million Africans lack access to electricity, and 800 million lack access to clean energy. You can’t know that and not act. That’s what Renaissance is about, doing something transformative.”

Renaissance operates Nigeria’s biggest oil and gas exploration and production joint venture where other partners are the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited; TotalEnergies and Agip Energy and Natural Resources.

Since assuming operatorship, Renaissance has ramped up production to over 200,000 barrels per day.

The company’s asset base includes 15 onshore and 3 shallow-water Oil Mining Leases (OMLs), as well as Nigeria’s two largest crude export terminals – Bonny Oil and Gas Terminal and Forcados Oil Terminal.

Earlier in the day, dignitaries visited the Renaissance exhibition booth, where Chairman Dr. Layi Fatona, and board members shared insights into the company’s early milestones and strategic direction.