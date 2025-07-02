24.2 C
Photo Gallery

Inaugural Meeting of Rep Ad-hoc Committee on need to convene Nat’l Stakeholders, Engagement on challenges , prospects of Baro Inland port in Niger State, held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo0100

L—R … Chairman  House of representative  Ad-hoc Committee, Hon. Saidu Musa Abdullahi, members of the Ad-hoc  Committee, Hon Ahmed Idris Wase, Hon Blessing Amadi and Hon John Dafaan during the  Inaugural Meeting of the Representative Ad-hoc Committee on the need to Convene National Stakeholders, Engagement on the Challenges and prospects of the Baro Inland port in Niger State [HR/150/05/2025], held at the National Assembly in Abuja.

L—R … Chairman  House of representative  Ad-hoc Committee, Hon Saidu Musa Abdullahi, members of the Ad-hoc  Committee, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase and Hon Blessing Amadi,  during the  Inaugural Meeting of the Representative Ad-hoc Committee on the need to Convene National Stakeholders, Engagement on the Challenges and prospects of the Baro Inland port in Niger State [HR/150/05/2025], held at the National Assembly in Abuja …PHOTOS: Anayo Opara.

 

