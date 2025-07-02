Chris Eremosele, Aniekan Ubom, Mohammed Dantata & Others Inducted Into Membership Of National Institute Of Marketing Of Nigeria.

Akaiso Eyo-Akaiso, Uyo.

The annual marketing conference/annual general meeting of the National Institute Of Marketing Of Nigeria held in Uyo, the capital city of Akwa Ibom State, has been rounded off with induction of some notable personalities as associate members of the institute.

Some of those inducted included the MD/CEO of Havillah Hotel and Suites, Pastor Eremosele, Aniekan Umo and Mohammed Aminu Dantata, to mention but just three.

The AMC/AGM tagged UYO 2025, also featured other major high lights aside from induction, such as presentations of intellectual papers on topical issues on marketing by revered academia with students of marketing from a couple of tertiary institutions within reach in attendance. This was an innovation that was brought to bear for the first time by the out going National President and Chairman of council, Idorenyin Enang.

The event that drew professional marketers and guests across the far and wide of the society was held at SKIP Convention center of CEEDAPEQ Hotels and Suites, Ewet Housing, Uyo, a 5-Star hospitality outfit, the happening place in hospitality and health check business in Akwa Ibom State.

Apart from being the first AMC/AGM where the gown interfaced with the town in the history of National Institute Of Marketing Of Nigeria, and a valedictory outing for the out going Idorenyin Enang, it was also the first time a female member of the institute assumed office of the President in the person of Dr. Bolajoko Ajayi, another plus for Enang who is now stepping aside as a “PRESIDENT EMERITUS.”

Back to the subject matter of the dreams of the trio picked from the myriad inductees becoming a reality, the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of Havillah Towers Hotel and Suites, Pastor Dr. Chris Eremosele expressed gratitude to God for making his dream of full membership of the Institute a reality.

Drawing from Proverbs 20: 14 as a Pastor, he Urged marketers from all levels of business to bargain for as much profit as desired but not to bring the name of God into disrepute by swearing falsely in order to make profit.

“Marketing is not all about making profit….is a process to satisfy customers and make it sustainable enough..”

The second inductee, Mohammed Dantata who is the chief commercial officer of Kano electricity distribution company, saw his induction as an opportunity to practice marketing in full swing as a trained marketer.

He believed his membership of the institute will give him the needed boost and opens up high level resource availability, both in human and materials and guide him on how to attain his target in the company.

He therefore advised electricity consumers to pay up their bills on time to enable the company serve them better, saying even though Kano electricity distribution company has improved tremendously from what it used to be, but it is not uhuru yet as it has not got to where it should be.

Aniekan Ubom, an economist and journalist working with XL FM radio, could not hide his joy of being inducted as a member of the institute, describing it as a dream come true. “I feel fulfilled to be inducted a member of National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria. It has made me a full fledged marketer, who has practiced marketing for the past sixteen years plus.”

He noted, “bringing marketing to a professional level gives me a feeling of satisfaction as a practitioner and it makes me scream wow.”