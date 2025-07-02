27.6 C
Lagos
July 2, 2025
Trending now

Teachers’ strike: Wike to meet Area Council chairmen, NUT, NANS Thursday

ECS: family of deceased Unity Bank staff gets N11m compensation

Lagos, Afreximbank train 253 SMEs on export promotion

China unveils AI system for early stomach cancer detection

Absenteeism, irregular attendance attitudes will attract suspension, dismissal, Abia govt warns teachers

Lagos Assembly summons Attorney-General, others over Sanwo-Olu’s Executive Order on LG Law

UKPABI ASIKA THE GREAT!

Political opponents gang up against NDDC’s Ogbuku, paddle falsehood against Jonathan

Chris Eremosele, Aniekan Ubom, Mohammed Dantata & Others Inducted Into Membership Of…

Apostle E U Johnson Charges TACTS 20th Combined Convocation Graduands To Be…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Infotech

China unveils AI system for early stomach cancer detection

by Peter Anayo075

Chinese researchers have developed an advanced artificial intelligence (AI) model capable of detecting early-stage gastric cancer using non-contrast computed tomography (CT) scans.

This is reported by Xinhua News Agency, a partner of TV BRICS

The AI system is named GRAPE (Gastric Cancer Risk Assessment Procedure with Artificial Intelligence).
It enables the detection of stomach tumours in the early stages, relying solely on non-invasive, widely available CT imaging, previously considered ineffective for gastric cancer diagnosis.

The model was trained on nearly 100,000 CT scans sourced from 20 medical institutions across China.
It demonstrated an 85.1 per cent sensitivity in identifying early gastric tumours, surpassing the performance of experienced human radiologists.

The AI uses a novel image registration technique, aligning contrast-enhanced CT data with non-contrast scans, allowing the model to identify tumours with high precision.

Clinical trials conducted in two hospitals showed the model raised detection rates to 24.5 per cent, including cases in asymptomatic individuals.

In a retrospective study, GRAPE identified signs of cancer in CT scans taken two to ten months before formal diagnosis.

The model has already been deployed at hospitals in Zhejiang and Anhui provinces, with further implementation planned both within China and abroad.

China’s broader strategic push into AI-driven medical diagnostics has yielded several national-level breakthroughs.

Researchers also recently developed an AI tool for cervical cancer screening, achieving accuracy on par with, or superior to, human experts, the source claimed.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Emerging Technologies Catalysts For Trade Transformation – NITDA DG

Editor

Don’t fear AI in cybersecurity – embrace it

Editor

Michael Onyemah on Tech Careers: You don’t need to code to earn $2K+ remotely

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO